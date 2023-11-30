Thapa, Panghal storm into last-8 of boxing Nationals

Shillong: Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and World Championships runner-up Amit Panghal (51kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s National Boxing Championships here today. Thapa secured a commanding 5-0 victory over Santhosh HK of Karnataka. Representing SSCB, Panghal warded off a challenge Punjab’s Jayshandeep Singh 4-1.

Mumbai

India A pip England A by 3 runs in a thriller

India Women’s A staged a late comeback to pip England A by three runs in the first T20I of their three-match series today. Chasing 135 for win, England looked in complete control riding on a brilliant 70-run stand for the fourth wicket between vice-captain Hollie Armitage (52) and Seren Smale (31), but Kashvee Gautam (2/23) struck twice to dismiss Smale and Issy Wong (2) in the 18th over. With 13 needed off the final over, Shreyanka Patil (2/26) gave away five wides on the first ball but India eventually prevailed.

New Delhi

Kalinga Super Cup to kick off on January 9

The Kalinga Super Cup, to be played at two venues in Odisha from January 9, will feature both the ISL and I-League teams with the winners being nominated to play in the AFC Champions League 2 Preliminary Stage.

Mumbai

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karthik stars as TN beat Baroda

Dinesh Karthik was back at his vintage best to smash a quickfire half-century as Tamil Nadu overcame a jittery start to down Baroda by 38 runs in a low-scoring group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy domestic one-dayers here today. Jammu and Kashmir’s new ball bowler Rasikh Salam (4/23) dismantled Delhi’s top order to complement opener Shubham Khajuria’s splendid 109 as they stunned Delhi by 75 runs in Group C.

Colombo

India to tour Sri Lanka for six-match white-ball series

The crisis-ridden Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and its host broadcaster will have something to cheer about during the middle of 2024 when the Indian team travel for three ODI and T20Is each during July-August, the SLC announced today. Agencies

