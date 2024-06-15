That’s a wrap! England devour Oman, brighten Super 8 chances

PTI

North Sound (Antigua), June 14

Adil Rashid took 4/11 and England boosted their chances of reaching the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup by bowling out Oman for 47 on Thursday en route their eight-wicket win in a pivotal match for the defending champions.

Phil Salt launched the first two balls of the England innings for sixes before being bowled third ball in a dramatic start as his team chased the fastest-possible win.

101 Balls remaining when England reached their target of 48. It is the biggest win margin in terms of balls to spare at the men’s T20 World Cup 1 Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Adil Rashid became the first trio to take three or more wickets in an innings at the men’s T20 World Cup

They reached 50/2 from a record 3.1 overs — 20 deliveries, including a no-ball — led by captain Jos Buttler’s 24 from eight balls.

It was not only the magnitude of the win but the speed with which it was achieved that helped improve England’s outlook at the tournament. They moved up to third place in Group B with three points, behind already qualified Australia (six points), and Scotland (five points).

Most importantly, England’s net run-rate that was -1.800 before the match is now +3.08, ahead of Scotland’s +2.164. Scotland next face 2021 champions Australia.

England took a point from their first match against Scotland, a washout, and then lost to Australia by 36 runs. That made it imperative that they not only won Thursday’s match but won it emphatically to improve its run-rate and prospects. “We had a point to prove after the last couple of games,” said Wood, who returned 3/12.

Brief scores: Oman: 47 in 13.2 overs (Rashid 4/11, Archer 3/12, Wood 3/12); England: 50/2 in 3.1 overs (Buttler 24*). — AP

Farooqi at it again as Afghanistan reach Super 8 in style

Tarouba (Trinidad): Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq led Afghanistan’s seven-wicket rout of Papua New Guinea that sealed their maiden Super 8 entry.

Gulbadin Naib scored an unbeaten 49 as Afghanistan gunned down the target of 96 in 15.1 overs overcoming early jitters. Earlier, PNG were bundled out for 95.

The result also meant that New Zealand, the 2021 finalists, have been knocked out of the ICC showpiece. The Kiwis are at the bottom of the table with two defeats from as many games.

Brief scores: PNG: 95 all out in 19.5 overs (Doriga 27, Nao 13; Farooqi 3/16, Naveen 2/4); Afghanistan: 101/3 in 15.1 overs (Naib 44*).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #England