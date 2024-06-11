 That’s the Jaspirit : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

That’s the Jaspirit

A year ago Bumrah was written off, but the pacer scripted a comeback for ages

That’s the Jaspirit

Jasprit Bumrah has silenced the doubters with 67 wickets across three formats in the last one year. ap/pti



PTI

New York, June 10

Jasprit Bumrah couldn’t help but laugh at how the narrative about him has changed in a year’s time – from being someone whose career is finished to the one who is at the peak of his powers.

S Africa survive Bangladesh scare

New York: Spinner Keshav Maharaj was lucky to defend 11 runs in the final over as South Africa beat Bangladesh by four runs in a low-scoring thriller in the T20 World Cup here today.

In a contest where fortunes swung from one side to another, Bangladesh fought valiantly until the end riding on gritty knocks from Mahmudullah (20) and Towhid Hridoy (37), but could not land the killer blow in the 20th over while chasing a modest 114.

With six needed off last two balls, Mahmudullah was caught near the ropes excellently by Aiden Markram off Maharaj (3/27). The left-arm spinner bowled three full tosses in the final over but the Bangladesh batters were not able to put them away.

Brief scores: SA: 113/6 in 20 overs (Klaasen 46, Miller 29; Hasan Sakib 3/18); Bangladesh: 109/7 in 20 overs (Hridoy 37, Mahmudullah 20; Maharaj 3/27), Nortje 2/17,

Rabada 2/19). PTI

In 2022, Bumrah underwent surgery for a lower back stress fracture and missed the T20 World Cup in Australia. Just before his comeback in a home bilateral series, he developed a strain and was out for more than 10 months. As a result, people became sceptical of his ability to handle the workload of three formats.

But Indian cricket’s rare gem has silenced the doubters with 67 wickets across three formats in the last one year, including a match-winning 3/14 against Pakistan in the low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller on Sunday.

“See, a year ago, the same people were saying that I might not play again and my career is over and now the question changed,” he said, taking a shot at all those who doubted his ability to fight back.

India restricted Pakistan to 113/7 after posting a mere 119 here thanks largely to Bumrah’s stupendous performance.

He understands the fickle nature of criticism and knows that despite being a clichéd phrase, controlling the controllable works best for him.

“For me, I am not looking at whether I am bowling at the best of my ability. I try to solve the problem that is there in front of me. I know it’s a clichéd answer...but I was trying to focus on what is the best option over here on a wicket like this,” the 30-year-old revealed. “How do I make shot-making difficult? What are the best options for me? So that way, I try to stay in the present and focus on what I have to do.”

A genius

India captain Rohit Sharma termed Bumrah as a genius and wants his lethal weapon to perform at the same level for the entire duration of the T20 World Cup.

“He is going from strength to strength (Bumrah). We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. We want him to be in that mindset throughout the World Cup. He is a genius, we all know that,” Rohit said.

He added that India had the belief that they would win the match because the pitch was not that conducive for batting.

“With a bowling line-up like that you feel confident to do the job. Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them,” he said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Jasprit Bumrah #New York


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

5
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

6
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

7
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

8
Punjab

Despite drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann says AAP won 3 seats, vote share also increased

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

10
India

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav take charge of respective ministries

Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too

Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday


Cities

View All

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

Shaheedi Gurpurb of Guru Arjan Dev observed across Amritsar gurdwaras

2 days after attacking own party over drug abuse, AAP MLA praises Mann

Accomplice of sacrilege accused held

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest