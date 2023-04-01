The Challenge: Aman Raj best Indian as Ugo wins

Bengaluru, March 31
Frenchman Ugo Coussaud took the top honours with a gallant final round at The Challenge 2023 here today, while Aman Raj (68-67-69-69) finished as the best Indian in the tied-6th place at 15-under 273.
The 30-year-old Ugo (68-67-68-67), who was overnight tied-6th and four off the lead, came from behind to shoot a 5-under 67 for a total of 18-under 270 to claim the trophy.
Ugo’s first win on the circuit earned him a prize money of $48,000 and took him to the first position in the Challenge Tour’s Road to Mallorca standings.
Spaniard Manuel Elvira (70-67-68-66), who shot the day’s best 66, finished joint runner-up along with Switzerland’s Joel Girrbach (69-64-68-70). Frenchman Frederic Lacroix (70) and Dutch Lars Van Meijel (73) shared the fourth place at 16-under 272.
