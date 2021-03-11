The future is already here

The FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022, the first-ever senior world five-a-side event organised by the body, hit the right chord with masses

The future is already here

India clinched the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s with a 6-4 win over Poland last weekend. photos: FIH

Indervir Grewal

The men’s team’s emphatic title victory at the inaugural Hockey 5s tournament capped off an exciting experience for India. While the women’s team failed to reach the final, the men adapted quickly to find success in their first proper foray into the five-a-side format.

On a broader level, the two-day tournament in Lausanne created a lot of buzz in the hockey world. The new format is being touted as the future of hockey — a way of spreading the game around the world.

The Indian women finished 4th

“What I particularly enjoyed was the fact that people having a walk… stopped, looked at what was going on and eventually decided to move into the stadium and watch the games. This was exactly the purpose of this event: bringing hockey to people,” FIH CEO Thierry Weil said.

“Then of course the huge enthusiasm of the players to play this format — for some of them for the first time — as well as the intensity of the matches were a blessing,” he added.

 India’s Mohammed Raheel, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament, with FIH ceo Thierry Weil.

Old concept

FIH first competitively introduced the format in the run-up to the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games. India’s first proper experience in the format came at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, where the boys’ team ended up winning the silver medal.

But the tournament in Lausanne was FIH’s first official senior tournament in the format. The “success” of the event has inspired FIH to start a Hockey5s World Cup, with the first edition likely to be held in 2024.

Despite FIH’s recent interest in the smaller format, the concept of reducing the scale is not new in competitive hockey. Indoor hockey, which is a highly popular variant in Europe, began in the 1950s. First started as a pastime during the Northern Europe winters, when conditions are unsuitable for playing outdoors, the format quickly grew in popularity. Many nations, including Germany, have established national indoor leagues. The first Indoor World Cup was played in 2003.

Simple and adaptable

While a source of inspiration for Hockey5s — the most obvious aspect being the use of sideboards — indoor hockey is not a direct predecessor for the new format. Apart from certain differences in rules — indoor hockey is a six-a-side format and hitting the ball is not allowed — the essence of the two formats does not match.

Indoor hockey is more exclusive and expensive — it’s played on a hard surface, either wooden or synthetic, and there is no intention of simplifying the rules. On the other hand, FIH’s main reason to popularise Hockey5s is to attract more nations towards the game.

Taking a minimalistic approach, the rules and the field design have been simplified and are open to change (for tournaments other than the World Cup, Youth Olympic Games and their qualification tournaments) to make the format more adaptable to different surfaces and environments. Hitting and slapping the ball is allowed just as in 11-a-side hockey, but unlike the bigger format, a goal can be scored from anywhere in the attacking half.

“Hockey5s is a great lever to boost the growth of hockey at the global level,” Weil said. “Thanks to its less restrictive infrastructure, the practice of Hockey5s can be a real development asset for many nations in the world. In addition, the size of the field also makes it possible to anchor the Hockey5s in the heart of cities, giving it an urban dimension that is very fashionable and attractive, especially among young people. Finally, Hockey5s is an excellent springboard, a gateway, to 11-a-side hockey,” he added.

Familiarity

Furthermore, the familiarity with a shorter format among players at different levels and age groups works in the favour of Hockey5s. “Scaling down the field and number of players is a common method for helping kids understand more complex ideas of the game,” said Yudhwinder Singh, coach of the Punjab boys’ hockey team that won gold at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

“It is also the favourite pastime for hockey players. Depending on the number of players present, you can play two-a-side, three-a-side or six-a-side,” he added.

It is easy to understand the format’s appeal, especially for developing nations. For the cost of installing one full-sized synthetic turf, five to six five-a-side fields can be prepared. “This can encourage administrators to install more synthetic turfs, even if smaller ones. It is anyway enough for a young trainee,” Yudhwinder said.

Competitive

The format would also enable smaller teams to be competitive against the traditional powerhouses, as shown by Poland (men’s finalists) and Uruguay (women’s champions) in Lausanne.

Though the format lacks the complexity of the bigger version, the smaller field and fewer stoppages due to the sideboards mean there are no dull moments. The fast-paced, end-to-end action makes it more entertaining for the spectators. Despite its relative simplicity, the format has its own nuances, like shooting from distance or using the sideboards for deflecting passes on to teammates.

“It was a new experience, the matches were really fast-paced, but we improved match-by-match and got to score a lot of goals,” young Indian forward Mohammed Raheel said.

“We started using the perimeter boards more, and with that our finishing improved. It’s a great feeling to play for India. I really loved playing this format,” added Raheel, who finished as the tournament’s top-scorer.

Staying relevant

Staying relevant for the modern spectator is one of the major concerns for most sports federations. Hockey is not the first sport to try new formats for spreading the appeal of the game. Football’s five-a-side version is highly popular around the world. Basketball’s three-a-side version was included at the Tokyo Olympics. Seven-a-side rugby was included in the Olympics in 2016.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

2
Trending

Civilian woman 'smuggled in' UK Army barracks; group-sex videos go viral

3
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

4
Chandigarh

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy on Technology

5
Trending

'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Indian student shares picture of SBI London branch shut for lunch, netizens find bank upholding native culture

6
Nation

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary

7
Nation

Army jawan from Ukhimath missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

8
Nation

Moosewala murder shows underworld gunning for targets beyond Mumbai: DRI ex-chief

9
Amritsar

Watch: In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

10
Entertainment

Weekend plans: Kareena Kapoor asks Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for Taimur Ali Khan… guess why?

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

Top News

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...

Invalid vote: Focus on Cong agent, he stays mum

Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum

Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...

Cities

View All

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor’s son, 1 hurt

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor's son, 1 hurt

Dubai-returned man shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

Despite incentive, DSR technique fails to catch up with paddy farmers

Scorching heat snuffs out five lives in three days

Guru Ki Wadali firing incident: Two arrested for firing again outside complainant's house

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Crackdown on illegal hoardings

Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress chief Chawla resigns

Denied entry, youths open fire outside Jungle Bar club in Chandigarh's Kalagram

Landran goldsmith robbed of 1.5-kg gold, 25-kg silver

Centre seeks info on pvt schools given land

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Delhi records high of 43.8 degrees, no respite from heat likely till June 15

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain petition accusing French news agency AFP of racial discrimination

Give AAP chance if you want your children to have bright future: Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Now, RPO to issue 600 Police Clearance Certificates per day

Man tries to grab land on fake Aadhaar card

Locals show empathy for hapless horse

Providing roof & hope to the needy

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

2 deadliest black spots claimed 16 lives in Khanna

Gas agency employee robbed of Rs 25K

13 more contract infection in Ludhiana district

Truck runs over 3 sleeping on the roadside, two killed

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Play 'Hun ta sudhron yaro' highlights importance of water

Vaccination camp