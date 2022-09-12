 The future is now: Alcaraz wins US Open with four-set victory over Ruud, becomes World No. 1 : The Tribune India

The future is now: Alcaraz wins US Open with four-set victory over Ruud, becomes World No. 1

Norway's Ruud rises to number two

The future is now: Alcaraz wins US Open with four-set victory over Ruud, becomes World No. 1

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the US Open, at the Flushing Meadows in New York United States on September 11, 2022. Reuters

Reuters

New York, September 12

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz completed his rapid rise to the top of the tennis world on Sunday, claiming his first Grand Slam title and taking the number one ranking with a 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 win over Norway's Casper Ruud in the US Open final.

Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face before jumping up to embrace Ruud at the net. He then climbed past photographers and into the stands to celebrate in his box with his team.

"This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be number one in the world, to be the champion at a Grand Slam," Alcaraz said in an on-court interview.

"All the hard work that I did with my team, with my family. I'm just 19-years-old so all of the tough decisions are with my parents and my team as well.

"This is something that is really, really special for me." "Bravo Carlitos!" was displayed on a banner inside the stadium for the tennis prodigy from El Palmar.

The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his explosive speed, booming forehand and acrobatic shotmaking, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.

He is the youngest world number one since the ATP rankings began in 1973, breaking the mark set by Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he became number one in 2001.

Alcaraz had a difficult path to the title.

He battled from a break down in the fifth set to beat Marin Cilic in the fourth round, played the latest finishing match in tournament history to defeat Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarters, and faced down American Frances Tiafoe in the semis.

"I always say that there is no time to be tired in the final round of a Grand Slam or any tournament," said Alcaraz, who spent 23 hours and 40 minutes on court over his seven matches.

"You have to give everything you have inside." Rafa Nadal, the winner of men's record 22 Grand Slam titles, took to Twitter to offer his congratulations to his countryman and predicted more success was on the way.

"Well, I have one. He has 22," a beaming Alcaraz told reporters. "I'm in the row." NOT TOO BAD

Ruud was trying to become the first Norwegian to capture the top spot but was unable to match Alcaraz's firepower under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

French Open finalist Ruud will rise to second in the world from number seven.

Sunday's final was the first featuring two men competing for both their first Grand Slam title and the world number one ranking.

"We knew what we were playing for, we knew what was at stake," said Ruud.

"Number two is not too bad either. I will continue to chase for my first Grand Slam and the number one world ranking." Fan favourite Alcaraz rode an early break to take the first set but his serve began to falter in the second and Ruud found the range with his forehand to level the contest.

The Norwegian did not have the momentum for long as Alcaraz broke in the first game of the third with a deft drop shot but Ruud responded again, saving a break point on his serve and breaking back on a backhand error by Alcaraz for 2-2.

Alcaraz saved two set points in the final game of the third set and fans jumped from their seats when he smashed an overhead to force a tiebreak.

Ruud, who had been solid in the second and third sets, blinked in the tiebreak, shanking a couple shots and struggling to make returns as Alcaraz reeled off seven straight points to move a set away from the trophy.

Alcaraz, who bellowed "Vamos!" and pumped his fist after big points, continued to crush forehands and aces in the fourth set to wear down Ruud and he sealed the win with a mighty serve on match point.

THE FUTURE

Before the match, a moment of silence was held to honour the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the attacks for Sept. 11, 2001. The date of the attack was written on the court and both players began their on-court remarks by acknowledging the sombre anniversary.

This year's U.S. Open broke the event's attendance record and marked the first time that every session at the 23,859-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium sold out, tournament organisers said.

The two-week main draw attendance was 776,120, surpassing the previous record of 737,872 set in 2019.

While for many years the Flushing Meadows spotlight has shone on the 'Big Three' of Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, it was the future of the men's game - Alcaraz, Ruud, Sinner and Tiafoe - thrilling the crowds this time around.

Alcaraz said he is hungry fore more after getting his first taste of Grand Slam glory.

"I want to be in the top for many, many weeks. I hope many years," he said.

"I'm going to work hard again after this amazing two weeks. I'm going to fight to have more of this."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Astrologer Nidhi trolled on Twitter for not wearing blouse; donations, memes pour in

2
J & K

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

3
Brand Connect

Reba McEntire Keto Gummies Reviews Shocking Side Effects Alert Must Read Before Buying?

4
Trending

Noida woman slaps security guard several times for delay in opening gate, video goes viral

5
World

200 days of Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in conflict

6
Nation

Fake MEA letterhead used to request French visa; CBI books 2 each from Punjab and Haryana, starts probe

7
Punjab

NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar

8
Nation

Nagpur teen raped, forced by accused, his mother to have sex with other men: Police

9
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh is ‘sexy and he knows it’, the singer-actor’s latest pic sets Instagram on fire

10
Haryana

Nuh shocker: Teen caught for killing 11-year-old boy to get 'madrasa' shut

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case maintainable, says Varanasi district judge

Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case maintainable, says Varanasi district judge

Decides to continue hearing case

NIA raiding places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups

NIA raids places in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as crackdown on gangsters having links with terror groups

Punjab Police are providing the assistance

NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar’s residence, another place in Punjab’s Muktsar

NIA raids gangster Goldy Brar's house, another place in Punjab's Muktsar

NIA officials accompanied by the local police ask the detail...

Punjab Police wake up after viral video shows young Amritsar woman stupors and struggles to move after she allegedly ‘injected herself with smack’

Punjab Police steps in as viral video shows young Amritsar woman stupors and struggles to move after she allegedly ‘injected herself with smack’

Police say Amritsar's Maqboolpura is the hotspot of the drug...

Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI

Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI

Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in G...


Cities

View All

Punjab Police wake up after viral video shows young Amritsar woman stupors and struggles to move after she allegedly ‘injected herself with smack’

Punjab Police steps in as viral video shows young Amritsar woman stupors and struggles to move after she allegedly ‘injected herself with smack’

Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ in Amritsar's Maqboolpura goes viral

Amritsar: After initial spike, 1509 basmati variety prices dip; growers upset

Amritsar youth secures AIR 146 in JEE Advanced

Open House: Do you see any changes around you that show Amritsar is becoming a Smart City?

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Chinmay tops tricity with AIR 42

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Chinmay Khokar tops tricity with AIR 42

35-year-old man's naked body found near Attawa hotel in Chandigarh

38-yr-old con man held for duping Chandigarh girl of Rs 75 lakh

Only 52.3% IPC cases disposed of last year by Chandigarh police

Jet-setting Chandigarh councillors mix study with leisure

Metro snag leaves thousands stranded in Delhi

Metro snag leaves thousands stranded in Gurugram

​NIA conducts raids at houses of 2 gangsters in Gurugram

19-year-old youth beaten to death in Delhi for stealing mobile phone, 1 arrested

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod

Man held for duping over 200 people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi NCR

Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

Gangster Sukha Kahlwa murder case: Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

With All-India Rank 148, Mridul tops Jalandhar district in JEE Advanced

No headway in Rs 45-crore Kala Sanghian project: Councillor

Meeting over Phagwara sugar mill tomorrow

Jalandhar firm sent 1.5K valves for INS Vikrant

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top Ludhiana city in JEE Advanced

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Drones to help cops monitor traffic in Ludhiana

Open House: What should be done to check road accidents snuffing out precious lives?

13 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Post V-C controversy, Punjab Health Minister Jouramajra resumes visits to hospitals

Post V-C controversy, Punjab Health Minister Jouramajra resumes visits to hospitals

SGPC holds protest demanding release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

Patiala: Few takers, vax stock set to expire

Patiala civic body House meeting today, expected to be stormy

BJP leader meets Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi