The Healy touch: Skipper leads onslaught as Australia crush India to take series 2-1

Navi Mumbai, January 9

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy saved her best for last to hand India a crushing seven-wicket defeat in the third and final T20I as the visitors bagged the series 2-1 here today.

Healy opted to field after winning the toss, and the bowlers responded by keeping India to a modest 147/6.

The stylish batter then returned to crack a 55 off 38 balls, laced with nine fours and a six, to lead Australia’s march to a series win. For India, this was their fourth consecutive T20I series loss at home since September 2019.

Richa Ghosh's brisk 34 saved India the blushes.

India have succumbed to South Africa, Australia and England in the interim.

Chasing 148, Australia raced to 85/1 at the halfway mark courtesy Healy’s onslaught and Beth Mooney’s 52 not out off 45 balls. A nearly-packed house at the DY Patil Stadium was left disappointed when the Indian players failed to bring forth a collective performance — like they did in the first game. Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Tahlia McGrath (20) and Ellyse Perry off consecutive balls in the 16th over to create some excitement, but Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield (17 not out) took Australia over the line.

Annabel Sutherland was the Player of the Match.

But it all started with Healy, as she attacked Titas Sadhu, smacking the pacer for three fours in the fourth over to set the tone for the chase.

Healy continued her assault, smacking Renuka Singh for a second 15-run over on the trot, which included a six and two fours.

In the seventh over, Healy also had luck favouring her when a full-bloodied cut off Vastrakar was claimed as a catch taken by Jemimah Rodrigues at point. But replays suggested the ball hit the ground just before setting into the fielder’s hands.

With only a couple of angles available, the TV replays also could not clearly define the moment since the ball had travelled fast to Rodrigues.

Owing to lack of conclusive evidence, third umpire N Janani ruled it in favour of Healy.

Earlier, Richa Ghosh’s brisk 34 saved India the blushes. India squandered a rollicking start to lose four wickets for six runs and were tottering at the halfway stage after Shafali Verma (26) and Smriti Mandhana (29) set the stage for a strong first-innings total.

Brief scores: India: 147/6 in 20 overs (Ghosh 34, Mandhana 29, Shafali 26; Sutherland 2/12, Wareham 2/24); Australia: 149/3 in 18.4 overs (Healy 55, Mooney 51*; Vastrakar 2/26).

