Ash Barty unlocks Keys in bid to end 44-year local drought, faces Danielle Collins in final

MELBOURNE, January 27

Ash Barty will live out a childhood dream when she plays American Danielle Collins in the Australian Open final at Melbourne Park after a stunning 6-1 6-3 semifinals triumph over Madison Keys today.

Seeking to become the first local since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, the 25-year-old was dominant once again as she thrashed the American.

Danielle Collins beat Iga Swiatek. Reuters

“To be in the finals weekend of your home Grand Slam is what a lot of Aussie players dream of,” she told reporters. “It’s going to be an incredible experience come Saturday. I can’t wait to go out there and enjoy it.”

Keys started with a stinging forehand winner, but Barty was able to break her serve in a tight opening game and was largely in control from there on.

She did not drop a point on serve until 4-1, and was able to serve an ace when faced with a breakpoint in that game before wrapping the set up in less than half an hour.

The American started to find her range in the second set and was able to challenge the Australian’s dominance. There were some formidable points, with Keys thumping ground strokes and Barty moving well to defend.

Her variety, and particularly the heavily-sliced backhand, ultimately came to the fore, with Keys unable to make any traction in Barty’s service games.

It is the first time the Wimbledon champion has reached the Australian Open final, with one semis and two quarterfinals appearances in the last three years.

The expectation surrounding her bid to end a local drought dating back 44 years has been significant, but the world No. 1 said she was embracing the hopes of fans.

“(You) absolutely embrace it. You have to. It’s fun. It’s brilliant to be playing in the business end of your home Slam. I’m not going to lie about that. It’s amazing,” she said. — Reuters