 THE MAGIC IS OVER: Born 49 days apart, Serena Williams and Roger Federer leave behind more than a legacy : The Tribune India

THE MAGIC IS OVER: Born 49 days apart, Serena Williams and Roger Federer leave behind more than a legacy

THE MAGIC IS OVER: Born 49 days apart, Serena Williams and Roger Federer leave behind more than a legacy

Recently retired tennis star, Roger Federer has proved throughout his career that form is temporary but class is permannt. - File photo

Daman Singh

SEPTEMBER has been one searing month of emotions in the tennis world. It began with Serena Williams mesmerising the crowd at the US Open with her power-packed artistry one last time, while Roger Federer wielded a magic wand at the Laver Cup last weekend to cast a spell once more.

Recently retired tennis star, Serena Williams, has proved throughout her career that form is temporary but class is permanent. - File photo

Just when the devotees of the game were coming back to their senses after Serena’s retirement, Federer gashed the wounds deeper within weeks and it was visible as tears flowed around the packed O2 Arena in London. The shots capturing his Team Europe member Rafael Nadal — his doubles partner at the last dance — sobbing, his hand clasped in Federer’s while a slideshow of the Swiss star’s career played throughout, screamed that goodbyes are indeed hard.

Serena and Federer taking a selfie after their mixed doubles duel at the Hopman Cup in 2019.

Both the occasions were ceremoniously celebrated and washed in the glory of love. Like their 2019 mixed doubles duel at the Hopman Cup in Perth, the Federer and Serena were reunited, but this time as part of the retirement club. For all they have done for the game, this wasn’t something unexpected but aptly deserving.

From modifying the way tennis is played to injecting edifying changes in it by breaking gender and racial stereotypes, the American pushed the boundaries in her sport. She’s been a source of light for her counterparts and the ones who have come up after her.

Ask Tiger Woods, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James, Maria Sharapova, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff and they would vouch for the ‘Serena effect’ on their lives.

If Serena was a raging wildfire in her peak days, Federer was the definition of ice-cool. Serena showed how devastating raw power can be, while Federer was mainly about grace. He made the game look simply effortless — the dazzling footwork, that majestic flowing forehand painting the lines like a painter caressing the passages of a masterpiece with the brush.

Their garlanded careers spanning more than two decades have seen Serena win 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 16 Grand Slam doubles titles, four Olympics gold medals and 2,233 days as world No. 1. Federer has 20 Majors to his name in 103 singles titles in total, and has spent 310 weeks as No. 1, of which 237 consecutive weeks on top is a record.

Though they haven’t been able to win a title in recent years, both were able to roll back the years to transport one to the times that had elicited truckloads of eulogies as their careers chugged to a close. All along it and right down to their last matches, Federer and Serena, 41 and 40, respectively, at the time of retirement, have shown that form is temporary but class is permanent.

There was that evergreen doggedness of Serena’s yesteryears speckled across her matches at the US Open, especially the third match against Ajla Tomljanovic in which she trailed 1-5 in the third set but staved off five match points before a forehand hit the net and Tomljanovic wrapped up a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 win. This was preceded by a vicious ace and down-the-line winner to win the second set after they were locked 4-4 in the tiebreaker. The fact that the contest ran for three hours and five minutes — the longest US Open match of her career, that too at 40 — encapsulated her approach to the challenges faced on and off the court.

Two weeks later in London, Federer would invoke the oohs and aahs from the crowd. Playing after 14 months, Federer had a dodgy knee but he still oozed class. The service action was clean, the forehand elegant as ever and then came the moment of magic — he managed to sneak the ball through the tiny space between the net and post to the other side of court where the Team World players — Jack Sock and Frances Tiafaoe — were in disbelief. Well, everyone from the players to the crowd to the chair umpire was. It was just one of the many amazing moments he had conjured in his life.

At the changeover, Novak Djokovic ignited a back-and-forth in the camp. “The precision is still there buddy,” he quipped. An innocent Nadal asked what he had missed. And the Serb said he had never seen that happen before. Federer joined in. “My eye is still good,” he joked, before going on, “I saw that it went through.”

Yes, the point did go to the Americans — and the match too. But the result was irrelevant. After all, it was his night. Like Serena’s days before — and many before it.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Vigilance books OSD to ex-CM Capt Sandeep Sandhu; allegedly received financial benefit

2
Punjab

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire

3
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi offers Zelensky Indian mediation to end conflict with Russia

4
Nation

Ten bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: Mountaineering institute principal

5
Nation

16-year-old boy killed, two injured as LCD TV explodes in Ghaziabad home

6
Chandigarh

Miscreants set Meghnad's effigy in Chandigarh on fire a day prior to Dussehra

7
Punjab

Four of Punjab family kidnapped in US

8
Trending

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad

9
Trending

Deepak Chahar forgoes ‘Mankading’ South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs in 3rd T20I of series at Indore stadium; praises, memes pour in

10
Nation

No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy tells PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil
Haryana

Human trials of dengue vaccine on the anvil

Kirpal Singh Batth’s show of strength
Sports

Punjab’s discus thrower Kirpal Singh Batth shatters National Games record

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app
Chandigarh

Get entry passes for IAF show on Chandigarh tourism app

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, HP readies plan to boost tea plantation
Himachal

1 lakh saplings, cheaper machinery, Himachal readies plan to boost tea plantation

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Hydro Engineering College in Himachal

Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi

Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to powe...

No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K

No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K's Baramulla

Addressing a rally in Baramulla, Shah asks whether terrorism...

Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

The Ministry of Defence spokesperson from Tezpur says the mi...

25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

25 killed as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus

Accused in J-K DG Prisons murder case confesses to crime

Accused in J-K DG Prisons murder case confesses to crime

Reason for the crime not yet known


Cities

View All

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in AmritsarTribune News Service Amritsar, October 4 A woman, accused of murder, was seriously injured after her father-in-law attacked he

Man attacks murder accused daughter-in-law in court complex in Amritsar

Assembly in Session: Set up fire station in Civil Lines area, demands MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

This Dasehra festival, Ravana comes to holy city Amritsar in green avatars

Amritsar MC notices to 125 for property tax scrutiny

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Miscreants set Meghnath’s effigy in Chandigarh on fire a day prior to Dussehra

Miscreants set Meghnad's effigy in Chandigarh on fire a day prior to Dussehra

Air Force Day: 80 IAF aircraft, five display teams to set Chandigarh skies on fire

Kirron Kher clarifies after mask video with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann goes viral

395 dengue cases in Chandigarh so far, early rain to blame for uptick

3 more held for loan app fraud in Chandigarh

Technical snag affects service on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

Technical snag affects service on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

Delhi-Kullu air travel cheaper from Oct 11

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into AAP govt's free power scheme

AIIMS cracks the whip, no cellphones for OPD front-desk staff

Minor Bihar boy engaged as ‘child labour’ rescued from Kapurthala

Minor Bihar boy engaged as 'child labour' rescued from Kapurthala

Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar MC yet to start fogging in slums

National Games: 25-yr-old Twinkle shines in athletics with silver

1,731 MT paddy procured in Nawanshahr mandis

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod

Amid uproar, most proposals get nod in Ludhiana MC General House

Capt Amarinder Singh's ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu booked in streetlights scam

Delhi man alleges wife, daughter kidnapped by Ludhiana resident

Ludhiana man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Flying squads to check illegal inflow of paddy in region

ADGP Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines’ security

ADGP Arpit Shukla takes stock of Patiala shrines' security

Patiala police book DSP for 'raping' tenant

Swine flu toll mounts to 21 in Punjab

Private hospitals, labs encroach on public roads in Patiala, commuters suffer

Patiala health officials raid sweets shops, collect six samples