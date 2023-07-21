 The man, the myth, the legend : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • The man, the myth, the legend

The man, the myth, the legend

Dravid speaks highly of Kohli on his 500th international appearance

The man, the myth, the legend

India’s Rohit Sharma scored a half-century vs West Indies. PTI



Port of Spain, July 20

India head coach Rahul Dravid hailed Virat Kohli as an inspiration for many cricketers due to his enormous achievements and work ethic, reflecting on the legacy of the superstar batter who is set for his landmark 500th international match here.

Kohli will join Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid and MS Dhoni as the fourth Indian to play 500 international matches in the second and final Test against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Virat Kohli ahead of his 500th international game. PTI

“His (Kohli’s) numbers and his stats speak for themselves, it’s all there in the books. He is a real inspiration to so many players within this team without a doubt and to so many people, boys and girls back home in India,” Dravid said on the eve of the Test.

“It’s a nice to see Virat’s journey. When I first played, he was a youngster coming through. I was not really involved in the team as such. I watched him from the outside with a lot of admiration for what he has done and what he continues to achieve.”

Dravid said Kohli’s longevity and achievements in all the three formats was a result of “behind the scenes sacrifices and hard work”.

“I didn’t know that this is his 500th game. For me, what has been great is to see the efforts and the work that he puts in behind the scenes when no one is watching. And that’s a great for a coach because a lot of young players will look to that and get inspired. That’s come because of a lot of hard work behind the scenes. A lot of sacrifices that he has made through his career and is willing to continue to make,” Dravid said.

After making his debut under Dhoni in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in August 2008, the 34-year-old Kohli has come a long way. He has played 110 Tests, 274 ODIs and 115 T20Is.

He is the fifth most prolific batter in the ODI history (12,898 runs from 274 matches with 46 hundreds) and the only player to have 4,000-plus runs in T20Is. In the Test format, he has scored 8,555 runs from 110 matches.

Dravid said he does not see any signs of Kohli slowing down anytime soon.

“That has reflected in the fact that he has been able to play 500 games, is still going very strong, very fit, and the energy he brings to the game and being around for 12-13 years now, that’s truly fantastic. And it does not come easy,” he said. — PTI

WI pull back India

Port of Spain: India reached 182/4 at tea on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies. From 121/0 at lunch, India lost four wickets in the second session — Yashasvi Jaiswal skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane falling after some persistent bowling from the hosts. At the break, Virat Kohli was batting on 18 off 44 balls. PTI

Scoreboard

India 1st innings

Y Jaiswal c McKenzie b Holder 57

R Sharma b Warrican 80

S Gill c Da Silva b Roach 10

V Kohli not out 18

A Rahane b Gabriel 8

Extras: (lb 4, nb 5) 9

Total: (4 wickets, 50.4 overs) 182

FoW: 1-139, 2-153, 3-155, 4-182

Bowling O M R W

Kemar Roach 10 1 41 1

Alzarri Joseph 10 0 43 0

Shannon Gabriel 9.4 0 46 1

Jomel Warrican 12 2 26 1

Jason Holder 9 2 22 1

#Cricket #Rahul Dravid #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Centre may act against Twitter over Manipur video, asks social media to take down clip

2
Nation

Watch chilling video of speeding Jaguar mowing down bystanders gathered to see accident-hit Thar on ISKCON bridge in Ahmedabad

3
Diaspora

Canada govt receives overwhelming response for new work permit for H-1B visa holders from US

4
Nation

Manipur police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

5
Nation

9 killed, 10 injured as speeding Jaguar ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad

6
Nation

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

7
Delhi

Woman pilot 'hit' 10-year-old domestic help with 'hot tongs'

8
Trending

Akshay Kumar tweets 'shaken, disgusted' over Manipur video; users troll him, say 'wish you had spoken before'

9
Nation

Manipur horror: 4 including man who directed mob arrested; CM Biren Singh says culprits deserve capital punishment

10
Punjab

Retired PCS officer Jagdish Johal arrested in Mohali's multi-crore guava plants compensation scam

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Top News

Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled

Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled

Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...

Mob leader among four arrested

Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur

Twitter restrained from sharing video clips

Grossest of rights violation: SC says if govt won’t act, it will

Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will

Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28

4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur

4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur

The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow d...

Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Cong slams govt over Manipur unrest

Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest

Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster


Cities

View All

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Water level in Ravi expected to ebb; Dhaliwal visits area

Three youths attack cops during checking in Chatiwind area

State of amenities: Park in White Avenue Colony lacks proper maintenance

Knotty affair: Hanging wires a blot on Jalebi Wala Chowk

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon

Dadu Majra dump: High Court puts Chandigarh MC on notice

Youths shot at with airgun

Rains leave Chandigarh roads in tatters

Makhan Majra bridge reopens after 10 days

Ordinance issue will go to Constitution Bench

Delhi: Ordinance issue will go to Constitution Bench

High Court: Explain basis for trial exemption to Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

5th Chintels tower declared unsafe, three deteriorating

Yamuna now below danger mark

L-G, CM fail to iron out differences, SC to appoint ad hoc DERC chief

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, K’thala

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, K’thala

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Thick-skinned officials fail to ensure villagers’ safety

1,220 litres of lahan recovered, two held

2 arrested for theft at house

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

Noorwala Road potholes serious threat, residents seek speedy action

GHS, Salem Tabri: Poor upkeep, inadequate amenities add to govt school students’ woes

Two persons electrocuted at Dhandari Khurd

Reserve 24 wards for SC community, demand bodies

Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Sewer men, safai workers ill-equipped

Five car-borne youths loot Rs 70K, mobile phone

Patiala: Workshop for wardens held