The special one

Pandya braces for India-Pakistan match, says India will ‘hunt’

Hardik Pandya has enjoyed considerable success against Pakistan in the past. AP/PTI



PTI

New York, June 7

Hardik Pandya does not want to treat the upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan as a “fight” but the India all-rounder is quite excited to face a rival against whom he has had considerable success.

Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Pakistan on Sunday and Pandya will be eager to repeat his past success against their neighbours.

“Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate against, I have been able to do well in a lot of games,” Pandya told a TV channel.

Pandya has played six T20Is against Pakistan so far. While his outings with the bat largely remained moderate, having scored just 84 runs with a highest of 40, the Baroda man has fared better with the ball in hand. The pace-bowling all-rounder has taken 11 wickets from six matches at a very good economy of 7.5 with 3/8 being his best analysis.

“It all comes down to the vibe. Hold your breath, this is a request. This is not a fight, this is going to be history,” said Pandya.

India began the ICC marquee event with a facile eight-wicket win over Ireland, but Pakistan were stunned by USA on Thursday.

While underlining the riches in India’s bowling unit, Pandya said they needed to remain disciplined against Pakistan.

“India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt. So, if we can do that, I think it will be a one more nice day for us,” Pandya had said. — PTI

England, Australia resume rivalry

Marcus Stoinis

Bridgetown: Defending champions England will look to get the better of Australia through an improved bowling effort in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup here tomorrow.

England’s opening game against Scotland was rained off after the latter made 90 for no loss in 10 overs, forcing the teams to take home a point each.

But even those 60 balls showed that England to improve upon in the bowling department. Scottish openers George Munsey and Michael Jones scored freely against all England bowlers, and Australia carry far more lethal guns in their line-up.

David Warner and Marcus Stoinis showed the extent of damage they can do while outclassing Oman in their tournament opener.

Once again, there will be a lot of focus on Jofra Archer, who gave away 12 runs in two overs against Scotland, as the pacer continues his comeback trail into top-flight cricket.

Nathan Ellis played ahead of Pat Cummins against Oman, but Australia might bring back the premier pacer against a much more formidable opponent. PTI

Canada beat Ireland

New York: Canada punched above their weight to shock fancied Ireland by 12 runs and record their first win in the T20 World Cup on a pitch that played much better and where the batters weren’t getting hit here today. Asked to bat first, Canada before Nicholas Kirton lifted them to 137/7. In reply, Ireland made 125/7.

Brief scores: Canada: 137/7 in 20 overs (Kirton 49, Movva 37; Young 2/32, McCarthy 2/24); Ireland: 125/7 in 20 overs (Adair 34, Dockrell 30*; Gordon 2/16, Heyliger 2/18).

