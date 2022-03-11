The sun among stars

Madrid, March 10

Real Madrid fans started the evening by applauding Kylian Mbappe and ended it by cheering Karim Benzema and celebrating another epic Champions League night the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Benzema responded to another goal by Mbappe by scoring a hat-trick in less than 20 minutes in the second half Wednesday as Madrid came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

It was yet another frustrating result in Europe for PSG, who won the first leg 1-0 and doubled their advantage through Mbappe in the first half but again failed to live up to the massive expectations after adding Lionel Messi to its star-studded team this season. “It turned out to be a spectacular night for us,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “It was a difficult match and it got even more complicated after their first goal. We suffered a lot. But after we scored the atmosphere in the stadium changed and the fans began to push us again and the players began to believe that they could finish the comeback.”

Benzema also reached 309 goals with Real to surpass Alfredo Di Stefano for third place on the club's scoring list, and 67 in the Champions League to surpass Raul Gonzalez's 66 with the club and become second-best to Cristiano Ronaldo. — AP

Abramovich in trouble

london: European and world soccer champions Chelsea were among the assets of Roman Abramovich frozen by the British government today after he was sanctioned for his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Team activities from selling new tickets to signing players were instantly restricted. The merchandise store was rapidly closed with a sign on the doors telling supporters it was "due to the latest government announcement." The unprecedented government measures placed on an EPL team mean Chelsea can operate only under a special "Russia Regulations" license through May 31. AP