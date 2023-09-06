The team to bring it home?

PTI

Pallekele, September 5

The inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, whose fitness was under scrutiny, headlined the announcement of India’s 15-member World Cup squad today as the selectors strived for all-round balance.

Virat Kohli ODIs: 277 | Runs: 12902 | 100s: 46

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said there were no concerns about Rahul’s fitness, though he did not travel to Sri Lanka for India’s group stage Asia Cup matches.

Rahul is scheduled to reach Sri Lanka ahead of India’s Super 4 matches, starting on September 9 against Pakistan.

The selectors also named Ishan Kishan as the second wicketkeeper-batter, and captain Rohit Sharma did not rule out the possibility of playing both Kishan and Rahul in the playing XI if the situation warrants so.

The selection of both Rahul and Kishan meant that there was no place for Sanju Samson, who is currently in Sri Lanka as a travelling reserve for the Asia Cup.

Shreyas Iyer, who played against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, occupied a spot in the middle-order and there was a two-way tie for the remaining position between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. However, Suryakumar was preferred over the youngster despite the former not having a good run in ODIs.

“We’re happy. This is the best we can do with balance and depth. We have three all-rounders in the team, four bowlers and six batters. We have thought about it a lot and named this squad. This is the best combination for us,” Sharma said.

In view of the players who missed out, Sharma said the management at times will have to take tough calls for the benefit of the team.

“It is not a bad thing when people are fighting for their spots. The challenges increase and it (the selection) gets harder. But we have to see who is in form, who the opposition is and which player can benefit the most in those circumstances,” he said.

‘Hardik’s form crucial’

Sharma said the form of Hardik Pandya will be crucial for the team in its attempt to win an elusive ICC trophy.

The premier all-rounder, who has been named the vice-captain of the squad, has been saddled with leadership duties at various levels.

“His form will be crucial to us. He’s a guy who does both the things (batting and bowling), and that’s important,” said Sharma. — PTI

Rahul looking good: Agarkar

Pallekele: KL Rahul’s presence gives India’s World Cup squad “the best balance” as he has met all the fitness parameters, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said today. “KL (Rahul) is looking good. We feel this gives us the best balance to try and do well. KL was part of the camp in Bangalore, and has got over his niggle. He played a couple of games over the last two days (at NCA). He kept for 50 overs and batted for around 50 overs too,” he said.

