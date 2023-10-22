Things turn ugly as PV Sindhu loses in semis to Carolina Marin

PTI

Odense, October 21

Struggling Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost to her old nemesis Carolina Marin in three games in an ill-tempered semifinal of the Denmark Open Super 750, which saw both players receive yellow cards for verbal exchanges here today.

Sindhu, who has been struggling the whole season, lost 18-21 21-19 7-21 in one hour and 13 minutes. This was Sindhu’s fifth loss on the trot against Marin.

World No. 12 Sindhu and No. 6 Marin had earlier talked about good camaraderie between them but none showed it on the court today. Both were warned by the umpire multiple times before being shown yellow cards in the decider. The umpire asked them to tone down their celebrations.

