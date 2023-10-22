Things turn ugly as PV Sindhu loses in semis to Carolina Marin

Odense, October 21
Struggling Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost to her old nemesis Carolina Marin in three games in an ill-tempered semifinal of the Denmark Open Super 750, which saw both players receive yellow cards for verbal exchanges here today.
Sindhu, who has been struggling the whole season, lost 18-21 21-19 7-21 in one hour and 13 minutes. This was Sindhu’s fifth loss on the trot against Marin.
World No. 12 Sindhu and No. 6 Marin had earlier talked about good camaraderie between them but none showed it on the court today. Both were warned by the umpire multiple times before being shown yellow cards in the decider. The umpire asked them to tone down their celebrations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals