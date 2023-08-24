Third T20I between India and Ireland washed out

Dublin: The third and final T20I International between India and Ireland was washed out without a ball being bowled. India had already sealed the series 2-0. The series marked impressive comebacks of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna from back surgeries. Bumrah was named the Player of the Series.

Dusseldorf (Germany)

India women end third in Four Nations Tournament

The Indian junior women’s hockey team today recorded a 6-2 win against England to finish third at the 4 Nations Tournament here. For India, Neelam (25th minute), Annu (26th, 43rd), Sunelita Toppo (35th), Hina Bano (38th) and Mumtaz Khan (40th) were on target.

Washington

Serena Williams gives birth to second child, a daughter

Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, she posted on Instagram, almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star. Adira River Ohanian is the second child — and second daughter — for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017. Agencies

