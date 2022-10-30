Sultan of Johor cup: After losing two finals in a row, India seal title with shootout win over Australia

PTI

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), Oct 29

Two-time champions India defeated Australia 5-4 in a nail-biting penalty shootout to reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup here today.

Drag-flicker Sharda Nand Tiwari finished as the top-scorer with seven goals Cash prize New Delhi: Hockey India today announced Rs 2 lakh each for the players of the team for winning the Sultan of Johor Cup. HI also announced Rs 1 lakh for the support staff of the team.

India became only the second team after Great Britain to win the tournament three times. India had also won the title in 2013 and 2014. They had finished runners-up after losing to Germany in 2012 and Great Britain in 2015, 2018 and 2019. The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

India’s drag-flicker Sharda Nand Tiwari finished as the tournament’s top-scorer with seven goals.

Sudden death

In today’s title encounter, the teams were level at 1-1 after regulation time. Sudeep Chirmako, who was named the Player of the Match, had given India the lead in the 14th minute before Jack Holland equalised in the 29th.

In the shootout, as many as nine penalty shots each were needed to decide the winner. The teams were tied 3-3 after 10 shots, forcing the match into sudden death.

With Australia starting the proceedings, Cooper Burns was denied by India goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar. Vishnukant Singh calmly lifted the ball over the keeper to give India the lead. Australia were back level after Liam Hart scored and Sudeep shot wide.

India again went ahead when Mohith foiled Jayden Atkinson and captain Uttam Singh won a penalty stroke, which Tiwari converted.

Joshua Brooks made it 2-2 but Boby Singh Dhami failed to put India ahead. Australia went ahead for the first time after Brodee Foster earned a penalty stroke to put pressure on Ankit Pal but the Indian showed nerves of steel to equalise. In sudden death, Australia wasted two opportunities to win the title. Vishnukant started with a miss, but Hart was denied by the post. Uttam gave India the lead but Burns made it 4-4. Boby again missed but Brodee couldn’t convert either. Sudeep then held his nerve and made it 5-4 before Joshua missed as the Indian players ran amok in celebration.