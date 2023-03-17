 This champion is going to rise again, Yuvraj Singh says after meeting Rishabh Pant : The Tribune India

This champion is going to rise again, Yuvraj Singh says after meeting Rishabh Pant

Pant is recovering from the multiple injuries he suffered during a horrific road accident

Rishabh Pant. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, March 17

This champion is going to rise again, flamboyant former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said of Rishabh Pant after meeting the wicketkeeper-batter, who is recovering from the multiple injuries he suffered during a horrific road accident.

Having made one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the sport, Yuvraj knows a thing or two about what it takes to come back from the brink.

Soon after his exploits in the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer, for which he took treatment in the US before making a comeback to the Indian team.

"Onto baby steps!!! This champion is going to rise again. Was good catching up and having a laugh. What a guy positive and always funny!! More power to you @rishabpant," Yuvraj posted on his Twitter handle.

Yuvraj was discharged from the hospital after his third and final chemotherapy in March 2012. He had what's called mediastinal seminoma cancer.

Coming back to Pant, the India star recently gave his fans a glimpse of his road to recovery. Pant shared a video in which he could be seen walking in a swimming pool as a part of his recovery and captioned it, "Grateful for small things, big things, And everything in between."

Pant will miss the IPL 2023 and in his place, David Warner has been named as the captain of his franchise, Delhi Capitals. Axar Patel will be Warner's deputy.

In the wee hours of December 30, Pant, 25, miraculously survived after his Mercedes car collided with a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was on the way to his hometown Roorkee. 

#Cricket #rishabh pant

Tribune Shorts


