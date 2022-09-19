 This series is for retiring Jhulu di: Smriti Mandhana : The Tribune India

This series is for retiring Jhulu di: Smriti Mandhana

39-year-old Goswami will bid adieu to the game at the end of the ongoing three-match ODI series

This series is for retiring Jhulu di: Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana. PTI file

PTI

Hove, September 19

Star batter Smriti Mandhana, who set up India women’s comprehensive win over England women in the first ODI here, said the visitors are trying to give a fitting farewell to pace bowling legend Jhulan Goswami, who is retiring from international cricket after a 20-year-long illustrious career.

The 39-year-old Goswami will bid adieu to the game at the end of the ongoing three-match ODI series. She has played 12 Tests (44 wickets), 202 ODIs (253 wickets) and 68 T20Is (56 wickets).

“I want to say that this series is for Jhulu di (Jhulan Goswani), her bowling was amazing. All our efforts in this series will be for Jhulu di,” Mandhana, who hit 91 off 99 balls, said after India’s seven-wicket win on Sunday night.

Goswami (10-2-20-1) also played her part in India’s win as she was accuracy personified with 42 dot balls, helping her side restrict England to 227 for 7.

The 26-year-old Mandhana, who was adjudged player-of-the-match, admitted that her natural batting comes out better in ODI games than in T20Is.

“ODIs are natural for me, T20s I have to put effort to take care of the strike rate. In ODIs I can just react. But I’m happy to lay the platform.”

She said she would have been happier had she remained unbeaten.

Mandhana was the last Indian batter to get out, in the 37th over, with India still needing 30 runs to win.

“Thanks to the supporters for coming out, happy to put out a show for them,” Mandhana said.

“I’m happy that Harman (Harmanpreet Kaur) won the toss. I saw the pitch in the first innings and told myself to cut down on the back-foot play. But didn’t hold back too much.”

India captain Harmanpreet praised the team for its collective effort.

“All of us showed the character which we discussed in team meetings. It was a crucial toss, the partnership between Jhulan and Meghna was great. Credit to all the bowlers as they chipped through,” she said.

“The partnership between Smriti and Yastika was great, we hope to continue the momentum. I want to give it all for the team, happy with the runs and with the stand alongside Smriti.”

On Deepti Sharma, who was the most successful Indian bowler with 2/33, Harmanpreet said, “She is a very smart cricketer, she was doing exactly what was asked of her.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Accused youth arrested by Punjab police from Shimla, another detained

2
Punjab

Have addressed the concerns of Chandigarh University students over video incident, says Punjab ADGP Gurpreet Deo

3
Punjab

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

4
Punjab

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

5
World

Canadian family goes on world tour to make ‘visual memories’ before 3 out of 4 children go blind

6
Punjab

Officer from Gurdaspur takes command of Coast Guard Region in Kolkata

7
Himachal

Chandigarh University case: Girl shared videos with 'boyfriend' in Shimla

8
Brand Connect

Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies (SCAM OR LEGIT) Shark Tank Shocking Alert

9
Punjab

Irrigation scam: Lookout notice against former Akali ministers Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon

10
Brand Connect

Keto Flow Gummies REVIEWS [Are Keto Gummies Safe] Price Scam or Legit & Benefits!

Don't Miss

View All
Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Top News

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University case

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates in wee hours of Monday

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

A committee, including students, university officials, admin...

Youth accused in Chandigarh University video leak case works in bakery in Shimla

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

The 23-year-old is a school dropout

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims

The state government officials have been claiming that the C...

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Manish Sisodia says Pathak has got nothing to do with the ex...


Cities

View All

Criminal nexus: SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Criminal nexus: Amritsar SHO suspended for failing to check illegal sand mining

Excise Dept officials raid farmhouse, held captive by Tarn Taran villagers

Roads leading to Golden Temple in bad shape

Amritsar: Woman, aides held for killing husband

Amritsar: 6 years on, Enforcement Directorate to finally probe multi-crore investment 'scam'

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres

‘Fake’ pesticide damages standing paddy crop on 12 acres in Bathinda village

Lying shut for two years, govt-run physiotherapy centre of Bathinda Civil Hospital resumes work

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Bathinda district

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University case

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case

Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24

'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held

Protests erupt at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case

Kejriwal a megalomaniac, resorting to old drama it does before every state poll: BJP

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Arvind Kejriwal hints at AAP going solo in 2024 general elections

AAP extends sarcastic birthday wish to PM Modi; calls him ‘innovator-in-chief’, ‘technology geek’

Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Phillaur labourers’ death: Farmer, labour unions to block highway tomorrow

Pitbull injures nine-year-old girl in Jalandhar, kin seek action

Jalandhar district reports 10 cases of Covid

Jalandhar: Teachers feed ambitions of needy budding players

Three held for illegal mining in Nawanshahr

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Building Bylaws; Ludhiana Civic body admits to violations in Model Town, fails to take action

Ludhiana District’s Aam Aadmi Clinics bag top three positions in state

Covid: 4 more contract virus in Ludhiana

One-way traffic trial fails in Ludhiana's Chaura Bazaar

Broken Roads-I: Big potholes on Southern Bypass Road trouble commuters

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Pulse Polio drive begins, over 1L given drops

Dengue stings 15 more in Patiala, case count 57

Minister to meet heads of Patiala MC wings today