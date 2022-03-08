Shane Warne’s friend shares ‘last photo’ of the spin wizard before his shocking death

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, March 8

This was perhaps the last photo taken of the cricket legend, Shane Warne, before his shocking death March 5.

This was posted by his close friend Tom Hall. The photo, posted on Hall Instagram, shows Warne with a big smile. He is wearing a black cap with a heart logo in the centre.

Hall was with Warne for the holiday in Thailand and had posted the photo of their villa - Samujana Villas – at Koh Samui on February 26.

However, Hall’s next post was on March 5, the day Warne died with a photo of himself with Warne, with the caption “So sad. No more words today. Drained”.

“Anybody that knew Shane knew his warmth, his caring, his incredible sense of humour, his laugh, the twinkle in his eye and that glare from those glowing, unnaturally white teeth, ”wrote Hall, CEO of Sporting News, as he paid tribute to his friend and shared the link to his tribute along with the photo.

Warne, 52, was found dead in his hotel room in Thailand where he was holidaying. His manager James Erskine revealed the legendary spinner used to go on ‘ridiculous diets’ and that he had just finished one for nearly 14 days.