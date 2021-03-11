Thomas and Uber Cup: After men, women also seal quarterfinals berth

PTI

Bangkok, May 10

The Indian women’s team sailed into the knockout stage of the Uber Cup Final after humbling the USA 4-1 in a lopsided Group D match here today.

India, who had defeated Canada 4-1 in their opening tie, notched up a second successive win to cement their position in the top-two of their group to qualify for the quarterfinals.

PV Sindhu once again led the proceedings with a 21-10 21-11 win over Jennie Gai. The doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly then beat Francesca Corbett and Allison Lee 21-19 21-10 before Aakarshi Kashyap notched up a 21-18 21-11 victory over Esther Shi as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead.

In a minor hiccup, the young doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost 12-21 21-17 13-21 to Lauren Lam and Kodi Tang Lee as the USA salvaged some pride. In the final match, Ashmita Chaliha prevailed 21-18 21-13 over Natalie Chi to wrap up the tie. The women’s team, which has won two bronze medals in the past, will face South Korea tomorrow.

The men’s team had also qualified for the knockouts after finishing in the top-two of their group.