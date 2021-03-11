Thomas and Uber Cup: Men take rout route

PTI

Bangkok, May 9

The Indian men’s badminton team notched its second successive win with a 5-0 thrashing of Canada in a group tie to qualify for the knockout round of the Thomas Cup here today.

With its second impressive result, the team is certain to finish in the top-2 of Group C and make it to the knockouts. India had defeated Germany 5-0 on Sunday.

World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth fought back from a game down to beat Brian Yang 20-22 21-11 21-15 in 52 minutes to give India the lead.

The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then beat Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Kevin Lee in 29 minutes before world No. 23 HS Prannoy won 21-15 21-12 against BR Sankeerth in the singles to make it 3-0 and clinch the tie.

The second doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala won 21-15 21-11 against Dong Adam and Nyl Yakura in 34 minutes. The rout was completed when Priyanshu Rajawat beat Victor Lal 21-13 20-22 21-14 in the third singles match that lasted 52 minutes.

The men are searching for their maiden medal at the tournament. No Indian men’s team has gone beyond the quarterfinals stage of the Thomas Cup.

The team will play its final Group C match against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday. The women’s team had also begun its Uber Cup campaign on a resounding note with a 4-1 win against Canada on Sunday. It will face the USA on Tuesday and South Korea on Wednesday.