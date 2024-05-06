Thomas & Uber Cup: Double delight for China

Chengdu (China), May 5
China underlined their supremacy by beating Indonesia to win the Uber Cup for the 16th time.
China, who lost the final to South Korea in Bangkok two years ago, routed Indonesia 3-0. Indonesia were playing their first Uber Cup final since 2008.
Olympics champion Chen Yu Fei provided China with a perfect start when she defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-7 21-16. The Chinese pair of world No. 1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan then outplayed Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 21-11 21-8 for a commanding 2-0 lead.
Teenager Ester Nurumi fought hard for Indonesia before He Bing Jiao recovered to win 10-21 21-15 21-17.
“Last time it was a shame that we couldn’t win the Uber Cup, so over the last two years we were always ready, and we were playing at home,” said He.
Men win 3-1
The men’s team made it a Chinese sweep as the host team beat Indonesia 3-1 in the Thomas Cup final.
Shi Yu Qi beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-17 21-6 before Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang defeated Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-18 17-21 21-17 to make it 2-0.
Jonatan Christie kept Indonesia in the contest by beating Li Shi Feng 21-16 15-21 21-17 but He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu sealed the tie after beating Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana 21-11 21-15.
It was for the first time since 2012 that the same countries will be playing in both the men’s and women’s finals. — Agencies
