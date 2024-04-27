Thomas & uber cup: Great expectations as shuttlers eye title defence

PTI

Chengdu (China), April 26

Star singles players will aim for a consistent run as the Indian men embark on a tough journey of defending their title at the Thomas Cup, while a young women’s team, sans PV Sindhu, will look to punch above its weight when it begins its campaign in the Uber Cup here tomorrow.

Ashmita Chaliha will lead the women. File

Just two years ago, India had sent shockwaves across the badminton world when they clinched their maiden Thomas Cup crown, considered the team world championship for men.

Without the burden of expectations, India went on to dismantle the world’s best teams to script an unprecedented chapter in the history of the sport, and now they return with the arduous task of once again showing their might against the top echelons of the sport.

However, the underdogs tag won’t be there this time. In fact, all the teams will be wary of the defending champions, who have retained the core of the 2022 side which had made history in Bangkok.

India will count on the experience of the last edition as they have been placed in the Group of Death, featuring multiple-time winners Indonesia, Thailand and England in Group C.

The men will begin their campaign against Thailand, who boost of reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn and young Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul.

“It will be tough this year. Based on current form, there are lots of teams with three strong singles and two doubles (players) like China, Denmark, Chinese Taipei, Japan, and Indonesia,” HS Prannoy told PTI.

None of the Indian players coming into the tournament are the same.

Prannoy, who had delivered under pressure in the deciding fifth singles, is coming on the back of struggling season, owing to a chronic stomach disorder which returned after troubling him in the past.

Lakshya Sen found his mojo just in time with successive semifinals finishes at the French Open and the All England after enduring a difficult 2023 and early 2024.

While the rest had an inconsistent run, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have looked unstoppable and are coming into the prestigious event with four straight finals on the world tour.

In the Uber Cup, Ashmita Chaliha will lead a young Indian team, including Anmol Kharb, with all the big names skipping the event after competing in a series of tournaments to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #PV Sindhu