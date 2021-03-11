Thomas & Uber Cup: Shuttlers brought back to ground

Bangkok, May 11
India endured a tough day as both the men’s and women’s badminton teams suffered defeats in their final group matches at the Thomas and Uber Cup.
While the men’s team put up a spirited fight before going down 1-4 to Chinese Taipei in Group C, the women couldn’t take a single game off South Korea, suffering a demoralising 0-5 defeat in Group D.
However, the twin defeats will not matter much as both the teams have already sealed quarterfinals berths after securing top-two finishes in the group stage.
