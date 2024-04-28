Thomas & Uuber Cup: No Sindhu no problem as Chaliha makes star turn for women

PTI

Chengdu (China), April 27

The Indian shuttlers enjoyed good outings on the opening day of the Thomas and Uber Cup with both the teams registering 4-1 wins over their respective rivals in their opening ties here today.

Ashmita Chaliha produced an inspired show to stun higher-ranked Michelle Li as the Indian women’s team notched up a clinical win over Canada in the Uber Cup, which was followed by their male counterparts dishing out the same result against Thailand in their Thomas Cup Group C encounter.

The left-handed Chaliha, ranked 53rd, outwitted world No. 25 Li 26-24 24-22 in a 42-minute opening singles clash.

Young women’s doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, who had claimed the senior national championships title last December, then beat Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow 21-12 21-10 to put India 2-0 ahead.

Isharani Baruah defeated Wen Yu Zhang 21-13 21-12 to help India take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

In the second women’s doubles, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker went down 19-21 15-21 to Jackie Dent and Crystal before national champion Anmol Kharb beat Eliana Zhang 21-15 21-11 in the fifth and final match.

In the Thomas Cup, HS Prannoy took the court first but lost 20-22 14-21 against Kunlavut Vitidsarn to leave India trailing 0-1.

Star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then battled it out for 65 minutes to get the better of Peeratchai Sukhpun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 21-19 19-21 21-12 to level the scores.

Lakshya Sen beat Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-12 19-21 21-16 to give India the lead.

The second Indian men’s doubles combination of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila tamed Tanadon Punpanich and Wachirawit Sothon 21-19 21-15 to seal the tie in India’s favour. In the inconsequential final match of the tie, Kidambi Srikanth made short work of Saran Jamsri 21-9 21-5.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China