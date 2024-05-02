Thomas & Uuber Cup: Prannoy takes Ginting scalp but Indonesia win 4-1

Chengdu (China), May 1
Defending champions India lost to powerhouse Indonesia 1-4 and failed to top their group in the Thomas & Uber Cup here today.
Both India and Indonesia have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the prestigious event after winning their first two matches but the latter will progress to the knockouts as Group C toppers. The rematch of the 2022 Thomas Cup final provided Indonesia with a chance to exact revenge for their 0-3 loss in the title clash of the last edition to the same opponents, and they did just that on the back of a clinical display.
India’s No.1 in men’s singles player HS Prannoy put the team ahead 1-0 after he staged a remarkable comeback to get the better of Anthony Ginting 13-21 21-12 21-12 in the opening match.
In the first men’s doubles match, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana, the same pair that dashed the Indian pair’s hopes at the last All England Championship. Satwiksairaj and Chirag lost 22-24 24-22 21-19 as Indonesia levelled the tie at 1-1.
Lakshya Sen lost to reigning All England Championship men’s singles winner Jonatan Christie 18-21 21-16 17-21. The 22-year-old Sen raised hopes when he claimed the second game with his impressive net play, but he could not get past a determined Christie in the decider.
In the fourth match, India’s Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek lost 22-20 21-11 to fancied Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.
In the final match, which was a dead rubber, Kidambi Srikanth lost 21-19 22-24 14-21 to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people are injured during the UCLA confrontation
Hope Palestine's application for UN membership will be reconsidered, endorsed: India
The US vetoed a resolution in the UN Security Council on a P...
Delhi Police dismiss claims of bombs being found in some schools as baseless
On Wednesday, over 80 schools in Delhi-NCR had received bomb...
Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, official says
Authorities had previously said an active shooter who never ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...