Thomas & Uuber Cup: Women’s team enters quarters with 2nd win

PTI

Chengdu (China), April 28

Isharani Baruah and Anmol Kharb shone bright as the Indian women’s team entered the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup badminton tournament with a lopsided 4-1 win over Singapore in the second tie of Group A here today.

India, who had defeated Canada 4-1 in the opening tie, produced another fine show as they recovered from the opening match loss of Ashmita Chaliha and went on to win the rest of the contests with ease to come up trumps.

China blanked Canada 3-0 in another Group A match and the result was enough for both India and their Asian neighbours to seal the quarterfinals spots. The two teams will clash on Tuesday in their final group match to decide the top spot.

The 53rd-ranked Chaliha found the going tough against world No. 18 Yeo Jia Min, losing 15-21 18-21. National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, ranked 67, then brought India back with a 21-15 21-16 win over Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia.

Isharani, ranked 83rd, doubled India’s lead by claiming a 21-13 21-16 win over Insyirah Khan. The 64th-ranked pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker won 21-8 21-11 against Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Zan Michelle. Anmol, ranked 258th, then sealed the tie with a 21-15 21-13 win over Lee Xin Megan.

“It was a very important match. So there was a bit of pressure but in a good way. We were not very confident during our first tie but today we were more confident,” said Shruti.

India have reached the semifinals of the Uber Cup in 1957, 2014 and 2016.

In the men’s section, defending champions India will face England tomorrow. India had defeated Thailand 4-1 in the opening Group C tie.

