‘Threat’ by journalist: Saha ‘tells all’ to BCCI probe committee

New Delhi, March 5
Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has alleged that he was intimidated by a journalist for not giving an interview, on Saturday said he has revealed all the details to a BCCI committee probing the matter.
A three-member committee on Saturday met Saha here on Saturday to probe into the 37-year-old’s allegations against the unnamed journalist.
“I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can’t tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries,” Saha told reporters after appearing before the committee here.
A centrally-contracted player, Saha had posted a series of tweets on February 23 to make the charge, following which the BCCI initiated a probe into the matter.
It all began after the 37-year-old was ignored for the ongoing Sri Lanka series.
Saha, in an outburst, revealed some classified dressing room conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid. He said that he was told by Dravid in South Africa that he was no longer in the scheme of things.
The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed how Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the national selection committee, told him that they were not considering him anymore.
Saha has recently been demoted to Group C of the BCCI central contracts list.
