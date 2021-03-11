Threat to Wriddhiman Saha: Boria Majumdar faces ban

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

The fate of Boria Majumdar, alleged to be the sports journalist who issued threats to senior cricketer Wriddhiman Saha while demanding an interview, hangs in the balance.

A three-member BCCI committee formed to probe the matter will decide on the next course of action after Saha told it that Majumdar had sent him threatening messages while seeking an interview.

Reports have emerged that the three-member committee — comprising vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and apex council member Prabhtej Bhatia — is set to ban Majumdar for two years. However, no official is willing to come on record on the issue.

In February, Saha had shared screenshots of ‘threatening’ messages from an unnamed journalist with the comment: “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket… this is what I face from a so-called ‘respected’ journalist! This is where journalism has gone.”

One of the screenshots Saha shared said: ‘Do an interview with me… If you want to be democratic then I won’t push… You try to choose 11 journalists which is not the best according to me. Choose whoever can help the most.’

Apparently, Saha didn’t respond, following which the ‘journalist’ issued a veiled threat: ‘You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don’t take insults kindly. And I will remember this.’ —