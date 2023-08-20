Three cheers for Klopp’s Reds

LIVERPOOL, August 19

Ten-man Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 with goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota more than making up for Antoine Semenyo’s early opener in their Premier League clash at Anfield today.

Liverpool made light of playing a third of the match with 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister was sent off for a high tackle, as they sealed their first win of the season with relative ease — though they were given a scare in the opening spell.

The visitors’ new coach Andoni Iraola set up his side to swarm Liverpool’s midfielders — a tactic that worked a charm as Jaidon Anthony had a goal disallowed for offside in the first minute.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager Ange Postecoglou celebrated his first home game in charge with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, thanks to Pape Matar Sarr’s maiden EPL goal and a late own goal by Lisandro Martinez. — Reuters