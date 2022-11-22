 FIFA: Bukayo Saka at the double as dynamic England hit Iran for six in their opener : The Tribune India

FIFA: Bukayo Saka at the double as dynamic England hit Iran for six in their opener

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS



DOHA, November 21

England got their World Cup campaign off to a flying start as they rattled in the goals past a shell-shocked Iran and cruised to an impressive 6-2 Group B victory today in a timely return to form for Gareth Southgate’s side.

1 England’s Jude Bellingham is the first player born in or after 2000 to

score at the World Cup

England came into the tournament without a win in six games, but a dynamic opening 45 minutes in which Jude Bellingham scored his first England goal, Bukayo Saka doubled the lead and Raheem Sterling grabbed a third set up a second-half stroll.

Saka’s second goal after the break allowed them to take their foot off the gas and opened the door for Iran to grab one back through Mehdi Taremi, before substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack

Grealish rounded off England’s scoring.

Iran were awarded a penalty for a minor shirt pull, given after a VAR review, which Taremi converted in the 13th minute of stoppage time.

England’s cause was helped when Iran’s influential goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was forced off the pitch after 20 minutes following a sickening clash of heads with a teammate but they took full advantage.

Tireless Bellingham

England’s 19-year-old midfielder Bellingham underlined why some of Europe’s biggest clubs have got him in their sights, as he purred like a Rolls-Royce in the engine room and his opening goal set England on their way at Khalifa International Stadium.

Timing his run perfectly, Bellingham rose to meet Luke Shaw’s cross from the left, and directed a looping header over the keeper and into the top corner in the 35th minute to become the first player born in or after 2000 to score at the World Cup.

Shaw was the provider again for England’s second goal as his corner was headed back across the area by Harry Maguire to Saka, who volleyed expertly into the top corner.

The game was then effectively ended as a contest when Sterling added a third, finishing with the outside of his boot on the volley from Harry Kane’s cross after Bellingham was once again involved in the build-up.

England were not done however, as Saka grabbed his second in the 62nd minute.

Sterling, whose place in the side had been under scrutiny following mixed form for Chelsea, turned in midfield and fed Saka, who jinked inside then out, before dropping his shoulder and calmly slotting the ball into the bottom corner. — Reuters

Short Takes

Fans fume over JioCinema streaming issues

new delhi: With JioCinema, the official streaming app for the World Cup facing some issues on Sunday, many Indian fans were left disappointed due to a choppy live-stream feed of the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. JioCinema apologised on Twitter, posting: “Dear @JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Ochoa, Guardado join five-timers club

doha: Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is among the four players in Qatar who will join an exclusive group with five World Cup appearances, including Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Mexico teammate Andres Guardado.

Ticketing app problem delays fans

Doha: Problems with FIFA’s mobile application for World Cup match tickets delayed fans from getting into the stadium to watch England play Iran. Hundreds of fans were lined up outside the Khalifa International Stadium less than an hour before the kickoff in Doha. Agencies

Senegal’s fans during the match against Netherlands. Reuters

