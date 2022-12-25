Tigers out of cage

Mirpur, December 24

India suffered a top-order meltdown while chasing a small victory target of 145 after spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck three blows to keep alive Bangladesh’s hopes of a series-levelling victory in the second Test today.

India’s Virat Kohli after missing a catch. AP/PTI

3 RD If India overhaul 145, it will be the third-highest successful fourth innings chase at the venue as the top three winning scores are 209, 205, 103 We were thinking positively. We thought it would be difficult to bat. If we get two wickets in morning, we have a great chance — Mehidy Hasan Miraz

The tourists were at a precarious 45/4 after 14 wickets tumbled on a frenetic Day 3, half of them in the final session alone.

Axar Patel, promoted to No. 4, was batting on 26 at stumps with nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat on three at the other end.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 231 in their second innings, largely because of Litton Das’ sparkling 73, before being all out in the final session.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Najmul Hossain in the second over of the day and Mohammed Siraj sent back Mominul Haque, whose 84 was the highest score in Bangladesh’s first-innings 227. Home captain Shakib Al Hasan played a loose shot and Mushfiqur Rahim also fell cheaply but Zakir Hasan made a patient 51, taking Bangladesh past the 100-run mark.

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 87, Bangladesh slumped to 113/6 but added 118 for the last four wickets after Das, Bangladesh’s last recognised batsman, counterattacked in the company of tailenders.

He had luck on his side too. Virat Kohli twice dropped Das in the slip off Patel and Ashwin. Das added 46 runs with Nurul Hasan (31) and 67 with Taskin Ahmed, who remained not out on 31, before Siraj breached his defence.

Spin all-rounder Patel claimed 3/68 but could barely catch his breath before he had to walk out after India lost two quick wickets.

On a turning track with variable bounce, Shakib began with spin from both ends and nearly had his India counterpart KL Rahul caught at short leg in the first over of the innings.

Shakib did not have to wait long, though, as he had Rahul caught-behind in his next over.

Mehidy (3/12) injected drama into the contest by mowing down India’s top-order.

The off-spinner dismissed both Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill and had Kohli caught at short leg for one to compound India’s misery.

“They are a good batting side,” Mehidy said afterwards. “If we get two wickets tomorrow morning, we have a great chance.” — Reuters