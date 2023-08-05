Tilak Varma out to achieve big things

PTI

Tarouba, August 4

Tilak Varma was not expecting to make his India debut so soon in his career, but having realised his dream, he is hoping to achieve his next target — winning a World Cup.

The 20-year-old Varma, who was part of the 2020 U-19 World Cup squad, scored a fearless 39 off 22 balls in his maiden outing with the senior Indian team during the opening T20I against West Indies, which the visitors lost by four runs. “Everyone has this dream of playing for the country, I never thought that I will be able to play for India so soon in my career, because, after the Under-19 World Cup, there was the coronavirus issue which happened, so I thought let me just use the opportunity that I get,” Varma said in a video posted on the BCCI’s website.

Varma, who plays for Mumbai Indians, amassed 343 runs at an average of 42.8 in 11 matches in the 2023 IPL season, besides scoring 397 runs in 14 matches in the 2022 edition. “From childhood, it has been my goal to win India the World cup. In my mind, I always think about ways how to win the World cup. I keep visualising every day that I will go and bat at this number and win World Cup,” he said.