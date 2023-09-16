Tim Southee doubtful for World Cup after breaking thumb bone

London

New Zealand seamer Tim Southee is a doubt for the World Cup after breaking a bone in his right thumb in the fourth ODI against England. Southee sustained the injury while attempting to take a catch in the 14th over of England’s innings. “A timeline for his recovery will be established tomorrow,” New Zealand said.

Ho Chi Minh City

Indian challenge ends at Vietnam Open

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost to Chinese Taipei’s Jiang Yi-Hua and Li Zi Qing in the quarterfinals of the Vietnam Open. The third seeds went down 21-18 15-21 15-21 to their unseeded opponents in one hour, two minutes. With the loss, India’s challenge ended in the Super 100 tournament.

Manchester

Everton to be bought by American investment firm

American investors just can’t seem to get enough of the Premier League. Everton is the latest storied English soccer team to come under US ownership after Miami-based private investment firm 777 Partners reached a deal to buy out majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all under American ownership, with varied degrees of success.

New Delhi

Indian MotoGP event gets FIM’s final approval

The Buddh International Circuit racetrack in Greater Noida has got the all-clear from the international motorsports body for two-wheelers, FIM, to host the country’s first MotoGP race — the Grand Prix of India — on September 24. — Agencies

#Cricket #England #London #New Zealand