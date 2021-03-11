IPL: Titans beat CSK, to finish on top of table

Mumbai, May 15

Wriddhiman Saha’s solid 67 not out after a top-class bowling performance set up Gujarat Titans’ seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here today, securing a top-two finish in the team standings.

Gujarat’s bowlers put up a clinical show to restrict CSK to a below-par 133/5 despite a fine half-century by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Saha, who struck eight boundaries and a six in his 57-ball knock, anchored the chase nicely to get Gujarat home in 19.1 overs.

The win guarantees Gujarat a top-two finish, providing them with two opportunities to reach the final.

Saha, who was dropped by Gaikwad on 21, added 59 runs in just 7.1 overs with Shubman Gill (18) to lay the foundation of the win. CSK tried to make a mini comeback by grabbing two quick wickets in the middle overs but it was too late.

Earlier, Gaikwad (53 off 49 balls) first forged a 57-run second-wicket stand off 39 balls with Moeen Ali (21) and then added 48 run with Narayan Jagadeesan (39 not out off 33 balls) for the third wicket. However, CSK suffered a middle-order collapse and could add only 24 runs in the last five overs.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 133/5 (Gaikwad 53, Jagadeesan 39*; Shami 2/19, Rashid 1/31); Gujarat Titans: 137/3 in 19.1 overs (Saha 67*; Matheesha 2/24). — PTI

RR beat LSG

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs in their IPL match here today. Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178/6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls. Ravi Bishnoi took 2/31. Chasing the target, LSG were restricted to 154/8. Deepak Hooda top-scored with 59 off 39 balls. Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece. PTI