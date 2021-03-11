English Premier League title race goes to wire as Man City held

LONDON, May 15

Manchester City fought back from 0-2 down to draw 2-2 with West Ham United today and stay in charge of their thrilling Premier League title battle with Liverpool.

Juergen Klopp’s team play at Southampton on Tuesday and City had the chance to open a six-point lead at the top but the draw left them four points above Liverpool with one game left.

Victory on the final day at home to Aston Villa would guarantee City their fourth league title in five seasons, regardless of Liverpool’s results against Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pep Guardiola’s team will win the title on Tuesday if Liverpool lose at Southampton.

Milan close in on title

Milan: AC Milan closed in on their first Serie A title in 11 years after a 2-0 win over Atalanta, a victory that moved them five points clear at the top of the standings.

It was Milan’s fifth league win in a row. They have not lost in 15 games. — Reuters