To hell with spirit of game: Hardik Pandya on non-striker run out

PTI

Sydney, October 25

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has no problem with bowlers running non-strikers out if they back up.

“We need to stop making a fuss about this,” Pandya said in an ICC review podcast, recorded before the T20 World Cup. “It’s a rule. To hell with the spirit of the game,” he added.

The ICC has now termed this dismissal, once considered unfair play despite being legal, as a run out. Since October 1, it no longer sits in the ‘unfair play’ section of its rule book. However, the debate continues if such dismissals are against the ‘spirit of game’.

“Personally, I have no problem with it,” said Pandya. “If I am walking out (of the crease) and someone runs me out, that is my mistake. He is using the rule to his advantage, that is fine, that’s not a big deal,” he added.

The issue became a hot topic for discussion when Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end and handed India a historic 3-0 sweep in the women’s ODI series in England last month.

Hardik gets break

KL Rahul’s lack of footwork against quality pace attack was monitored by the Indian coaching staff during the team’s net session while Hardik Pandya was given a recovery break.

Pandya was one of the top performers against Pakistan, picking up three wickets and scoring 40 runs in the win.

Since their next match is against Netherlands on Thursday, India can afford to rest Pandya and try out Deepak Hooda, who can bat at any position and also bowl off-breaks. The bowling unit, except R Ashwin, was also given complete rest. With no training on the eve of the game, the fast bowlers are likely to return fresh for the next game.

#Cricket #hardik pandya