Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra launches YouTube channel

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

Fans of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will have a platform to interact with him with the 24-year-old star javelin thrower having launched his own YouTube channel.

Chopra will share his stories in the form of short and long-format videos on his sport and fitness. His YouTube channel was launched on Sunday.

Chopra took to his social media handles to inform his seven million fans about his platform where they can follow his journey and the several tournaments that he competes in.

“I have a special connection with YouTube since I followed all the javelin greats from across the world on the platform as a young javelin thrower. I continue to learn a lot by watching videos on the platform, both for my sport and for entertainment in between training sessions,” Chopra said in a release.

“I am now excited to start my own channel with the hope of helping the next generation of Indian athletes. Through my channel, I will aim to give a glimpse of my fitness and training regimen to followers, while also putting out interesting content from my life and travels as an athlete,” said Chopra.

Since the launch on Sunday, over 10,000 fans have already subscribed to the channel, and his videos have recorded over one lakh views as of Tuesday.

The javelin thrower from Khandra in Haryana shot to national limelight after his historic gold medal-winning throw on August 7 last year during the Tokyo Olympics.

He is the first Indian to win a track and field Olympic gold medal. He is also only the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold.