Ton of class

Gill scores 128, Kohli gets long-awaited half-century as India make strong reply

Shubman Gill featured in three 50-plus partnerships, including a 58-run stand with Virat Kohli on the third day of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Reuters



AHMEDABAD, March 11

Shubman Gill smashed a career-best 128 and Virat Kohli regained his form to fuel India’s robust reply to Australia’s first innings total of 480 on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test here today.

Opener Gill, playing his second match of the series, featured in three 50-plus partnerships to help India reach 289/3 at stumps.

Kohli was batting on 59, his first Test half-century in 16 innings, with Ravindra Jadeja on 16 at the other end and India still 191 behind.

Virat Kohli

“Hopefully we’ll bat well tomorrow and get some big score for us, and then you know anything can happen on Day 5,” Gill said. “Hopefully, the wicket will help our bowlers and if it does, we’ll be trying to win this match. The pitch was pretty good to bat on... It was important for us to bat big and keep picking the singles whenever possible,” he added.

Both Gill and Rohit Sharma signalled their attacking intent after India resumed on 36 for no loss. Gill stamped his class with an exquisite cover drive against Mitchell Starc, while Rohit disdainfully pulled the left-arm quick for a six as India reached the 50-mark in the 13th over.

Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann broke the 74-run opening stand when Rohit’s backfoot punch went straight to Marnus Labuschagne at short extra cover. Rohit, who made 35, left shaking his head after failing to convert the start into a big knock in perfect batting conditions.

Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara consolidated India’s position even though runs were not easy to come by in the second session.

On a hot day, Australia captain Steve Smith used his quicks in short bursts and often tinkered with the field setting to stem the flow of boundaries. The run-rate plummeted and India endured a 16-over boundary drought which Gill eventually ended with back-to-back fours off Cameron Green. “During those phases, you have to remind yourself that these are just passing phases, and if you stick to your process, boundaries would come soon,” Gill said. “You just cannot afford to lose patience, you have to play according to situation,” he added.

The opener brought up his hundred with a four off Todd Murphy before bowing to the applauding crowd in celebration.

Murphy tasted success with the final delivery of that over when Pujara fell lbw for 42.

Gill started cramping up towards the end and was trapped lbw by Nathan Lyon after playing a tired-looking shot and missing the ball.

India need to win the match to seal their place in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at The Oval in June. — Reuters

Scoreboard

Australia 1st innings 480

India 1st innings 289/3

R Sharma c L’schagne b Kuhnemann 35

S Gill lbw b Lyon 128

C Pujara lbw b Murphy 42

V Kohli not out 59

R Jadeja not out 16

Extras: (b 4, lb 3, nb 2) 9

Total: (3 wickets, 99 overs) 289

FoW: 1-74, 2-187, 3-245

Bowling O M R W

Mitchell Starc 17 2 74 0

Cameron Green 10 0 45 0

Nathan Lyon 37 4 75 1

Matthew Kuhnemann 13 0 43 1

Todd Murphy 22 6 45 1

