Toor fades out without valid throw

Tribune News Service

Belgrade, March 20

Indian shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the Asian record-holder, failed to produce a single valid throw in his three attempts as Indian athletes ended their campaign without making any impact at the World Indoor Athletics Championships here. Toor, who had competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year, fouled all his three attempts to end with ‘No Mark (NM)’ against his name. Darlan Romani of Brazil won the gold with a best throw of 22.53 metres while American Ryan Crouser (22.44m) and Tomas Walsh (22.31m) of New Zealand took the silver and bronze, respectively.

M Sreeshankar finished seventh in long jump. Reuters

The 27-year-old Toor, who won gold in the 2018 Asian Games, holds the Asian record of 21.49m, which he had produced last year in Patiala. In Tokyo last year, he had only one valid throw, measuring 19.99m, and had not qualified for the final. Incidentally, silver in Tokyo was won by Walsh with a throw of 21.49 metres, which is Toor’s best recorded throw.

Earlier, long-jumper M Sreeshankar, the national record-holder, had finished seventh with a best jump of 7.92m while Dutee Chand failed to enter the semifinals of the women’s 60m sprint after finishing sixth in her heats. She ended up 30th overall with a timing of 7.35 seconds.

Venezuela’s Rojas sets world record

Venezuelan triple-jumper Yulimar Rojas bettered her own women’s triple-jump world record with a leap of 15.74m to win gold. The Olympics champion beat her previous best of 15.67m, which she set at the Tokyo Olympics. — , agencies