Top Indian paddlers Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal out of WTT Zagreb Contender

Zagreb, July 1
Top Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal lost their respective pre-quarterfinal matches as the country’s challenge in the singles events of the WTT Contender ended here on Saturday.
Batra and Sharath lost by identical 0-3 margins against their higher-ranked opponents.
While Batra lost to world no.11 Shin Yubin of Korea 11-13, 5-11, 14-16, Sharath was shown the door by world no.16 Lin Shidong of China 6-11, 7-11, 5-11.
Later in the day, the Indian women’s doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula will take on Korean combination of Jihee Jeon and Shin Yubin in the semifinals.
