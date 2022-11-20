Top players who will miss the action

PAUL POGBA (FRANCE) Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and underwent surgery in September to repair a damaged meniscus. The 29-year-old resumed training but on October 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.

N’GOLO KANTE (FRANCE) The Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two league appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery.

SADIO MANE (SENEGAL) Sadio Mane was named in Senegal’s squad for the World Cup despite suffering an injury playing for Bayern Munich, but has been ruled out after he had a surgery on Friday.

TIMO WERNER (GERMANY) The RB Leipzig forward, 26, sustained an ankle injury during their 4-0 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of November and will be sidelined for the rest of 2022.

REECE JAMES (ENGLAND) The 22-year-old right back injured his knee in Chelsea’s Champions League clash against AC Milan in October and said he will not be a part of the England team.

DIOGO JOTA (PORTUGAL) The Liverpool forward will miss the tournament due to a calf injury sustained in their victory over Manchester City, but club’s manager Juergen Klopp said that he would not require surgery.

GIOVANI LO CELSO (ARGENTINA) The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Villarreal. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni described him as being “irreplaceable” when naming his squad.

MARCO REUS (GERMANY) The Borussia Dortmund captain sustained an ankle injury and failed to recover fully in time. Reus also missed the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they won the title, due to an injury.