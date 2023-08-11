 Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advances to Toronto quarterfinals, rallying to beat Hurkacz : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advances to Toronto quarterfinals, rallying to beat Hurkacz

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advances to Toronto quarterfinals, rallying to beat Hurkacz

Alcaraz will face 12th-seeded Tommy Paul

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advances to Toronto quarterfinals, rallying to beat Hurkacz

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) plays a shot against Hubert Hurkacz (POL) (not pictured) in the third round play at the Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 10, 2023. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters



AP

Toronto, August 11

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain rallied to beat 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) to advance to the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open.

Preparing for his US Open title defence, the 20-year-old Wimbledon champion ran his match-winning streak to 14 on Thursday night, dating to his Queen’s title run. He leads the tour with six victories and 49 match victories against just four losses.

“In the tough moments you have to believe in yourself, try to go for it,” Alcaraz said.

“It doesn’t matter if you win or not. You have to believe you are going to play your best in that moment, try to play aggressive. I think in the two tiebreaks I did pretty well. That’s why I got the win.” Alcaraz led 5-2 in the third set and twice served for the match before closing out Hurkacz in the tiebreaker.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what happened,” Alcaraz said.

“I started feeling bad at that moment. I couldn’t feel the right way in my shots. I didn’t know what happened. ... The big players have that feeling to find a way to stay alive and try to end the match playing well.”            

Alcaraz will face 12th-seeded Tommy Paul, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Marcos Giron in an all-American match.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia advanced in the afternoon, beating 16th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev, the 2021 winner in Toronto who has five tour victories this year, will face Alex de Minaur of Australia. De Minaur topped eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-1.

Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina upset third-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4). Fokina set up a match with American Mackenzie McDonald, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over 32-year-old Canadian Milos Raonic.

Andy Murray, the 36-year-old Scot who won the event in 2009, 2010 and 2015, faced seventh-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy in a late match. The winner will play fellow 36-year-old Gael Monfils of France, a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic.

Rain suspended play for just over an hour early in the afternoon.

#Canada #Carlos Alcaraz #Spain #Tennis #Toronto #Wimbledon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

8
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

9
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated