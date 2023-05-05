 Top-ranked Swiatek sets up Madrid final with Sabalenka; Tsitsipas knocked out : The Tribune India

Top-ranked Swiatek sets up Madrid final with Sabalenka; Tsitsipas knocked out

Swiatek cruises past Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-1 in the semi-final

Top-ranked Swiatek sets up Madrid final with Sabalenka; Tsitsipas knocked out

Poland’s Iga Swiatek reacts during her semi-final match against Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova. Reuters



Reuters

Madrid, May 5

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek cruised past Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-1 in the late semi-final of the Madrid Open on Thursday to set up a second straight final showdown with world number two Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek had beaten Sabalenka 6-3 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open at the end of April, gearing up for her French Open title defence later in May.

The Pole marched into her maiden final in Madrid in a clinical display against the 12th seed Kudermetova, improving her head-to-head record against the Russian to 4-0.

Earlier on Thursday, Sabalenka brushed past Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1 as their ninth meeting on tour and first on clay ended with the 24-year-old Belarusian extending her win-loss record over the Greek ninth seed to 6-3.

Sabalenka, who was champion in Madrid in 2021, stayed on track for her second title of the season in style after winning the Australian Open in January.

She won an impressive 70.7% of her first serve points and saved five of six break points while sending down four aces against Sakkari.

It will be the third time in the last 40 years that the world top two will meet twice in the same season on clay after Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in 2013, and Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert back in 1984.

TSITSIPAS KNOCKED OUT

In men's singles, world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out following a 7-6(5) 5-7 6-3 defeat by Germany's lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarter-finals.

In-form Struff will next face qualifier Aslan Karatsev on Friday as both reached their first Masters 1000 semi-final, the Russian doing so by beating China's Zhang Zhizhen 7-6(3) 6-4 earlier on Thursday.

In the other semi-final, world number two Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to celebrate his 20th birthday with a win against Croatian 17th seed Borna Coric. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

2
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

3
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

4
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

5
Punjab

13 arrested as cross-border gang of arms, narcotics smugglers busted: Punjab Police

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Centre over reduction in market fees, suspension of Punjab’s RDF; dares ‘new BJP members’ of state to take up issue before PM

7
Punjab

Amritpal's wife Kiranpal Kaur meets him in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

8
Nation

'Salaam, from Goa': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives for SCO meet; becomes first Pak foreign minister to visit India in 12 years

9
Punjab In Brief

Wife meets Amritpal Singh in Dibrugarh jail

10
Diaspora

Bikram Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

Don't Miss

View All
City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Top News

India attaches great importance to development of multifaceted cooperation in SCO and to promotion of peace, stability: Jaishankar

Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience

India presses for reform of SCO, reiterates call for English...

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Was an indirect rebuttal to External Affairs Minister S Jais...

Gunfight between terrorists and security forces breaks out in Rajouri

2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in in blast triggered by terrorists during operation in J-K's Rajouri

The injured include an officer

Key NCP committee to meet at 11 am today to take a call on Sharad Pawar's successor

Sharad Pawar has sought more time to consider NCP committee's resolution: Praful Patel

Patel and senior party leaders meet Pawar at his Silver Oak ...

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Atwal joins BJP

On April 19, Atwal resigned from the primary membership of t...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Wrestlers' protest: Punjab farmers' group arrested at Delhi border; KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie detector test

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test in 'molestation' case

Chandigarh Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks in Chandigarh

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly Golf Avenue, Mohali

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking expands service on interstate routes

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Jalandhar byelection: Parties pull out all stops to woo voters

Key accused in murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian held

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana

NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana

No proof of industrial waste dumping in Giaspura sewers, says probe report

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Giaspura gas leak: Effluent treatment plants of dyeing units not sticking to norms, says Panel

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies