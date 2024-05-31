Top seeds blossom in Paris rain

PARIS, May 30

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic soared into the third round of the French Open today as tournament organisers stepped up their fight against unruly fans by announcing an alcohol ban in the stands while also dealing with the wet-weather backlog.

Alexander Zverev backed up his win vs Rafael Nadal with another dominant display. Reuters

Playing under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier even as Roland Garros officials were scratching their heads over what to do with the schedule after a fifth straight rain-hit day, second seed Sabalenka blew away qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2.

“That’s the little advantage we get as top players because we play in big stadiums with the roof,” Sabalenka said. “So I knew that no matter what the weather is going to be, I’m going to play my match. That’s really helpful.”

Defending champion Djokovic then outclassed Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4 6-1 6-2.

Djokovic has been some way from his convincing best in an erratic season where he is bidding to win a record 25th Grand Slam title and the top-seeded Serbian was dragged into a battle by Carballes Baena after recovering an early break.

“There’s always conviction and belief inside of me that I can win a Grand Slam,” Djokovic said. “That’s the reason I’m still competing at this level. I still of course sense that I have the game and I have the goods to go far,” he added. — Reuters

Day 5: highlights

ZVEREV’s zeal

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, a semifinalist in the last three years, beat David Goffin 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 to reach the third round. Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz bounced back from a shaky start to beat Brandon Nakashima 6-7(2) 6-1 6-3 7-6(5) in the second round.

Parried away

Ukrainian 15th seed Elina Svitolina beat Frenchwoman Diane Parry 6-4 7-6(3) in the second round as rain suspended play on the outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu for the second time.

No stopping Rybakina

Kazakhstan’s fourth seed and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round. Fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova beat Katie Volynets 0-6 6-1 6-4.

