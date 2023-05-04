 Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek reach Madrid Open semifinals : The Tribune India

Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek reach Madrid Open semifinals

Alcaraz’s 117th victory leaves him with a winning percentage of 78%, currently better than the likes of Pete Sampras, Boris Becker and Andre Agassi

Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek reach Madrid Open semifinals

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his quarter-final match against Russia’s Karen Khachanov at the Madrid Open in Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain, on May 3, 2023. Reuters



AP

Madrid, May 4

Carlos Alcaraz made sure he will get to celebrate his 20th birthday on the court at the Madrid Open come Friday.

The defending champion overcame a tough test from Karen Khachanov on Wednesday, rallying late in the second set for a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win that set up a semifinal against Borna Coric on his birthday.

It was Alcaraz’s 150th tour-level match, and his 117th victory to leave him with a winning percentage (78%) currently better than the likes of Pete Sampras, Boris Becker and Andre Agassi.

“My dream in tennis right now is to become one of the best tennis players in history,” Alcaraz said. “I know that this is a big dream, (it) probably is too big. But in this world, you have to dream big and you have to think big, as well. I want to be part of the the best tennis players in history. And I will work for it.”  

Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek also made it to the last four in the Spanish capital, cruising to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Petra Martic.

Alcaraz was down 4-1 and 5-2 in the final set before winning the final five games to secure his fourth straight-set victory in Madrid. The top-seeded Spaniard improved to 27-2 this year, having dropped only one set in his last 19 victories. He will be playing in his third Masters 1000 semifinals of the season.

“I knew I had to keep fighting no matter what,” Alcaraz said. “I had to stay strong because I knew that I would have my opportunities, and gladly I took advantage of the first one that I had to close out the match.”    

Alcaraz converted on his first match point after the 10th-seeded Khachanov had taken control of the second set with an early break. The Russian had two break opportunities to go up 5-1 before Alcaraz rallied for the victory. The Spaniard, who finished with 31 winners, had converted on his first break opportunity to go up 4-3 and win the first set.

Alcaraz had cruised past last year’s runner-up Alexander Zverev in the previous round, while Khachanov — a semifinalist at the Australian Open this year and at the U.S. Open last year — had beaten fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev.

Alcaraz is trying to become the first player this season to win two Masters 1000 titles, after having already lifted the trophy in Indian Wells. He successfully defended his title in Barcelona and also won in Buenos Aires.

If Alcaraz wins the title again in Madrid, he will regain the No. 1 spot in the world rankings if he plays at least one match in Rome.

Coric, the 17th seed, made it to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Daniel Altmaier.

Swiatek was in control from the start against the 27th-seeded Martic, who had upset 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the previous round.

Swiatek won the first seven games and needed just over an hour to make it to her first semifinal in Madrid.

“I feel like I’m playing better and better every day,” Swiatek said. “This is pretty great, because I didn’t know if that was going to be possible at the beginning of the tournament. But I was patient and I was hoping to get that feeling, and today was for sure a good day.”            

Swiatek will next face Veronika Kudermetova, who reached the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time by upsetting third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

It was the fourth consecutive three-set win for the 12th-seeded Kudermetova, who came to Madrid on a four-match losing streak.

“I feel so happy and proud of myself, because every match I played three sets,” the fifth-ranked Kudermetova said. “Before this match, every match was almost three hours. Today, only two hours, I feel fresh.”  

Pegula was trying to reach her second consecutive final in Madrid. She was runner-up to Ons Jabeur at the clay-court tournament last year.

The American struggled on her serve and showed frustration at times, including by knocking her racket onto the ground. She was broken three times in both the first and third sets, though needed only 22 minutes to get through the second as Kudermetova won only five points.

The last player to reach the Madrid semifinals by winning four straight three-set matches was Dominika Cibulkova in 2016, when she was runner-up to Simona Halep.

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka faces ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari in the other women’s semifinal. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Congress leads; wins 14 seats, BJP 5, CPIM-1

2
Diaspora

Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank

3
Business

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

4
Trending

Tamil actress embraces post-divorce life with peculiar photoshoot, calls it a message to ‘voiceless’ women

5
Sports

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

6
Nation

Here is why Supreme Court sends a sessions judge to judicial training academy

7
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

8
Chandigarh

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

9
Punjab

‘I tied the bomb on Dilawar’s body’: Beant’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana was remorseless

10
World

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin; Kyiv refutes charge, claims Moscow mulling large-scale 'terrorist' attack

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Top News

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for India to attend SCO meeting in Goa

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for India to attend SCO meeting in Goa

Upon Pakistan's request, Bhutto Zardari granted special perm...

Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar

2 pilots and a technician have been rescued

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Counting for high-stake election to begin at 10 am

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Congress leads; wins 14 seats, BJP 5, CPIM-1

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tells SC that he should be heard on women wrestlers' allegations

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tells Supreme Court that he should be heard on women wrestlers' allegations

The CJI asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta if the complaina...

Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Darshan Singla takes 5 bullets and dies in hospital


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Akalis condemn Centre for 'U-turn' on Balwant Singh Rajoana's release

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara in Amritsar

SGPC to celebrate 300th birth anniv of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on May 5

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

CHB mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three

Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

DCW chief Swati Maliwal at Jantar Mantar again to meet protesting wrestlers

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

SUV hits biker, drives with body on roof

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP holds meet in private school

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Didn’t get enough time to speak: Arora on finishing one year as Rajya Sabha MP

Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief