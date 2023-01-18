Top wrestlers stage protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 18

In an unprecedented move, country’s top wrestlers on Wednesday staged a protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP’s MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The underline charge is that the federation is being run by Singh as per his whims and fancies.

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia though did not give the reasons behind this sudden sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, but said enough.

“The federation doesn’t make the players, it is our hard work that makes us champions,” Punia told The Tribune.

“We don’t need to butter the officials to get what we deserve. Anyways, I have said enough; we will talk about our grouse shortly at a press conference,” he added.

Those who sat in dharna included, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, World championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, upcoming star Anshu Malik and Asian medallist Sarita Mor.

Another wrestler said that they also want to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter as they are the only ones who can sort this matter out.

WFI, on the other hand, in a bind because of this sudden revolt, said they were willing to discuss the matter and accept the demands.

“I came here to sort the matter but they have not given us any demands or any reason why they are sitting here,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said.

“Also, let me make this absolutely clear that the federation is only interested in India winning medals and we will listen to everything that they have to say. Having said that they have never given us a written set of demands,” he added.