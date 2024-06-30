Total eclipse

PTI

Chennai, June 29

India posted the biggest ever total in the history of women’s Test cricket by scoring a mammoth 603/6 declared before South Africa fought valiantly through Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp on Day 2 of the one-off Test here today.

603 India’s total against South Africa is the highest team total in women’s Test cricket, bettering the 575 by Australia against South Africa earlier this year 5.23 India’s run rate — it is the first time any team has scored at five or more runs an over during a 250-plus total

The hosts resumed the day at the overnight score of 525/4 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh beginning the proceedings.

Playing her fifth Test, the India skipper raised her maiden half-century in the long format, scoring 69 of 115 balls while Richa (86) also got her career-best knock of 86 to extend India’s domination. They added 143 runs for the fifth wicket.

At 576, the Indians broke the record of the highest team total in the women’s Test cricket, bettering the previous record held by Australia, who had posted 575/9 declared against South Africa in Perth this February.

However, at 593, the stand was broken after Harmanpreet was trapped LBW by Tumi Sekhukhune.

Just 10 runs later, Richa departed after being trapped leg-before by Nonkululeko Mlaba, and the Indian captain declared the innings.

South Africa put up a spirited fight with top-order batter Luus (65) and Marizanne (69 not out) as they finished the day at 236/4, trailing by 367 runs. Delmi Tucker remained the most successful South African bowler with figures of 2/141, while Masabata Klaas was the most economical of all.

