Tour De France: Jasper Philipsen emerges from crashes to win

NOGARO, July 4

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won his second successive Tour de France stage amid scenes of chaos as several riders hit the ground on the final circuit today.

Australian Caleb Ewan took second place and German Phil Bauhaus finished third in the fourth stage, a 182km ride from Dax, with Briton Adam Yates retaining the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

After the peloton rode at a snail’s pace most of the day, things got hectic in the finale on the Paul Armagnac racing track, near the vineyards that once belonged to 1973 Tour champion Luis Ocana of Spain. With just over 1.5 km to go, European champion Fabio Jakobsen hit the deck on a right-hand bend, with his Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl teammate Julian Alaphilippe saying the riders were caught by surprise by the turns.

Half a dozen riders crashed inside the final kilometre, but nothing could derail Philipsen. — Reuters