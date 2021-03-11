Trailblazers beat Velocity by 16 runs but crash out

Pune: Velocity suffered a 16-run defeat in the Women’s T20 Challenge but still qualified for the final on the basis of a better net run-rate, knocking out victors Trailblazers. Chasing a target of 191 for victory, Velocity were restricted to 174/9 in 20 overs.

New Delhi

Jyothi smashes 100m hurldes NR for third time

Jyothi Yarraji smashed the women’s 100m hurdles national record for the third time in two weeks at the De Harry Schulting Games 2022 in the Netherlands. She clocked 13.04s under a headwind speed of +1.4m/s in the heats to better her own earlier record of 13.11s.

TIRANA

Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 to win Conference League title

AS Roma won their first major European title in more than 60 years as Nicolo Zaniolo’s first-half goal earned the Italians a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO

Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for carrying a gun

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a plane to Switzerland. agencies