Trailblazers beat Velocity by 16 runs but crash out

Pune: Velocity suffered a 16-run defeat in the Women’s T20 Challenge but still qualified for the final on the basis of a better net run-rate, knocking out victors Trailblazers. Chasing a target of 191 for victory, Velocity were restricted to 174/9 in 20 overs.
New Delhi
Jyothi smashes 100m hurldes NR for third time
Jyothi Yarraji smashed the women’s 100m hurdles national record for the third time in two weeks at the De Harry Schulting Games 2022 in the Netherlands. She clocked 13.04s under a headwind speed of +1.4m/s in the heats to better her own earlier record of 13.11s.
TIRANA
Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 to win Conference League title
AS Roma won their first major European title in more than 60 years as Nicolo Zaniolo’s first-half goal earned the Italians a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO
Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for carrying a gun
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a plane to Switzerland. agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Another model found dead in Kolkata; second such incident in 3 days
Mother claims that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children